Ireland edge Greece to make it back-to-back wins under Carla Ward

AS THE FINAL whistle sounded, Carla Ward clenched her fist, perhaps in relief.

Her players did too. ‘Job done,’ they will have thought.

It wasn’t as comfortable as it should have been, but early goals in each half saw Ireland make it back-to-back wins under Ward’s watch for the first time.

An Amber Barrett penalty and Anna Patten header completed the Greek double in front of 5,879 fans at Tallaght Stadium, but the endgame was a nervy one after Veatriki Sarri pulled one back for the lowly visitors.

But Ireland maintained their Nations League promotion push after last month’s Slovenian setback, and this win was significantly achieved without the suspended Katie McCabe.

Ward made two changes to her XI: Barrett replaced the injured Kyra Carusa at centre-forward, while Marissa Sheva started in midfield ahead of Ruesha Littlejohn. Heather Payne was not among the substitutes due to an ‘administrative error,’ as per the FAI.

Barrett fired Ireland to the dream start, the number nine making no mistake from the spot in the ninth minute.

The penalty itself was fortuitous: Leanne Kiernan was unquestionably hacked down by Athanasia Moraitou, but the challenge appeared to take place outside the area. German referee Franziska Wildfeuer pointed straight to the spot and, in the absence of VAR, Barrett duly obliged with a brilliant strike into the bottom left-hand corner:

Buoyed by the early goal, Ireland piled on the pressure. Some of their combination play was impressive, with Denise O’Sullivan dictating matters in the middle as the Girls In Green prodded and probed.

They found joy down the left, but the end product was lacking. Lucy Quinn blazed over in the 23rd minute after good work from Barrett, Sheva and Kiernan, while Campbell was audibly frustrated to fire straight at the ‘keeper after a promising team move where the hosts switched over and back.

Deputising for McCabe at left-back and from set-pieces, her deliveries were mixed. One corner found Barrett at the back post and after some head tennis, Aoife Mannion – name Player of the Match after a solid display – flashed wide.

Kiernan looped an audacious effort over from distance and Tyler Toland drilled well wide as Ireland’s wastefulness in attack grew. Barrett was a real bright spark. She led the high press, made good runs and got some decent shots off.

The threat Greece carried on the counter-attack in the first half in Crete was absent here, with Stamatia Ntarzanou’s scuffed effort the only of note. Ireland invited any trouble upon themselves, playing with fire at the back at times; Jessie Stapleton one guilty party, but the Sunderland youngster is a joy to watch.

Again, improvements were needed in the second half. While Ward didn’t have McCabe to turn to on this occasion, Emily Murphy replaced Kiernan on the right flank.

Ireland went 2-0 up within five minutes. Campbell moved through the gears with her deliveries, and one from a corner on the right was glanced home by Patten. The Irish bench wildly celebrated, and wanted more.

Ireland's Anna Patten celebrates scoring. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Campbell’s long throw-ins caused chaos at times, but there was little evidence that would follow. Phone torches lit up by kids around the stadium summed up the non-event the game often drifted into.

Amidst a lull in the 72nd minute, Greece struck back. Veatriki Sarri beat her Everton team-mate Courtney Brosnan with a good strike from distance.

Brosnan had indeed been slightly busier in the second period, and Ireland’s blushes were spared shorty afterwards when Ioanna Papatheodorou let fly. The hosts were caught napping, the keeper off her line, but the effort was wide.

Papatheodorou again threatened as the game stretched, though Ireland — albeit sloppy and disjointed, and taking some wild shots — did enough to avoid a Greek tragedy and make it back-to-back wins.

Slovenia remain top after beating Türkiye 1-0 in the group’s other game this evening. The race for top spot looks like it will boil down to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh finale in early June — Ireland needing to overturn the four-goal deficit from the Slovenia shocker. The group winners secure automatic promotion, with the runners-up facing a play-off.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell; Tyler Toland (Ruesha Littlejohn 82); Marissa Sheva, Denise O’Sullivan; Lucy Quinn (Abbie Larkin 82), Amber Barrett (Saoirse Noonan 73), Leanne Kiernan (Emily Murphy HT).

GREECE: Zoi Nasi; Maria Palama, Eleni Markou, Maria Paterna; Stamatia Ntarzanou, Eleni Saich, Veatriki Sarri, Athanasia Moraitou (Elena Kakambouki HT), Maria Mitkou; Ioanna Papatheodorou, Anastasia Spyridonidou (Sofia Kongouli HT).

Referee: Franziska Wildfeuer (Germany).