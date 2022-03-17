Membership : Access or Sign Up
Hansen gets chance after 'taking a breath' as Henderson looks for his best

Andy Farrell wants to see Ireland’s best performance of the Six Nations on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,862 Views 6 Comments
Hansen scored for Ireland against France.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

THE MARK MORRISON memes are everywhere as Ireland fans get excited about the Return of the Mack.

Connacht wing Hansen is back in Ireland’s starting XV to face Scotland after sitting out last weekend’s win away to England, selection going against him for that tie as Andrew Conway started on the right wing and James Lowe continued on the left.

Hansen has played in Ireland’s number 11 and 14 shirts in this Guinness Six Nations, and he now returns in the latter. A knee issue means Conway is unavailable for Saturday’s clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Hansen will win his fourth Ireland cap and he’ll be keen to pick up where he left off, having been player of the match on his debut against Wales, scored a try in Paris versus the French, and had some nice involvements in the win over Italy.

“Straight from the off, he’s been very impressive,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell this afternoon.

“A guy comes in that hasn’t got much international experience at all, to be able to learn, hit the ground running, to get the systems, how we want to play, and be himself is tricky. But he’s managed it seamlessly.

“He’s obviously played the first three games and had a week to sit out and take a breath and the pressure has been off. I’m sure he’s reflected and you can see that reflection week has been good for him, he’s been great in training this week.”

The likes of Hansen and Lowe will be hoping their forward pack can get on top of the visiting Scots, providing them with plenty of quick ball to attack with.

Ulsterman Iain Henderson will be central to the effort up front, having replaced the injured James Ryan in the second row.

josh-van-der-flier-and-finlay-bealham-lift-iain-henderson Henderson hasn't played much rugby this season. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Henderson came on for Ryan in the second minute in Twickenham and wasn’t at his best, showing a lack of discipline on a handful of occasions, although he did have several important contributions at the ruck and in the carry.

“He’s learned a lot because he’d be honest with himself, he’d look at his own game like anyone else does and be honest,” said Farrell of Henderson.

“Iain hasn’t played much rugby at all this year, but it stood to him that he went back to Ulster and got 80 minutes under his belt.

“He wasn’t expecting to get on so soon in the game. For that reason alone, I thought he did really well to dig in for nearly 80 minutes. Like a few other players, there are work-ons there and that sharpens the mind for the game ahead.”

Jack Conan also returns to the starting XV, with Peter O’Mahony swapping onto the bench, but it’s a pretty settled-looking Ireland team for this clash with Scotland.

A win for Ireland would see them claim the Triple Crown and it would also put more pressure on France as they bid for a Grand Slam against England in the last game of the championship on Saturday evening.

“This is just about our game and getting the preparation right and we have a couple of days left to make sure that we’re at our best,” insisted Farrell.

“We’re under no illusions that Scotland will be at their best. They have nothing to lose. They’re a great side coming to the Aviva trying to spoil a little bit of a party, but how do you manage that?

“You get across your preparation and make sure that you take your learnings and hopefully go out there and bring our best performance of the tournament.”

