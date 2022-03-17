Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

Conan and Hansen start for Ireland in Super Saturday showdown with Scots

Iain Henderson comes into the Ireland second row in place of James Ryan.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 1:37 PM
5 minutes ago 633 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5714137
Conan starts at number eight for Ireland.
Image: PA
Conan starts at number eight for Ireland.
Conan starts at number eight for Ireland.
Image: PA

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has brought Jack Conan and Mack Hansen into his starting team for Saturday’s crucial Guinness Six Nations showdown with Scotland in Dublin [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

Conan returns at number eight, having scored a try as a replacement last weekend against England, as Peter O’Mahony drops to the bench. Caelan Doris shifts to the number six shirt.

Meanwhile, Connacht man Hansen comes in on the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who misses out on the matchday squad, with Ireland reporting that the Munster man is being “managed for a knee niggle.”

Hansen started the first three games of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, impressing in his first campaign in Test rugby, but missed out on selection for the England clash.

As expected, Iain Henderson starts in the Ireland second row in place of James Ryan, who was ruled out after suffering a head injury early on in the win over England last weekend.

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell comes onto the Irish bench and is set for his second appearance of this Six Nations.

Otherwise, it’s an unchanged Ireland selection as Hugo Keenan and James Lowe continue in the back three along with Hansen, while Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki start in midfield again. Captain Johnny Sexton is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

The front row of Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong get a chance to bounce back from last weekend’s tough outing at the scrum in Twickenham, while Tadhg Beirne continues in the second row, as Josh van der Flier is retained at number seven.

Victory for Ireland on Saturday would see them claim their first Triple Crown since 2018, while it would also leave them in position to win the championship if France slip up against England that evening in Paris.

Earlier, Scotland sprung a major selection surprise as head coach Gregor Townsend dropped Finn Russell to the bench and handed Blair Kinghorn a start in the number 10 shirt. Jonny Gray has returned to the Scottish second row in their only other change.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

 Ireland (v Scotland):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. Iain Henderson
  • 6. Caelan Doris
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Kieran Treadwell
  • 20. Peter O’Mahony
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie