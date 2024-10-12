Ireland prepare for Greece with Hallgrímsson demanding 'hate' factor

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON SAY his Republic of Ireland players will have to follow up Thursday’s 2-1 win over Finland with a more assertive performance against Greece tomorrow.

The Boys in Green trained this morning at Olympiacos’ stadium in the port town of Piraeus, just outside Athens, with confidence high on the back of that triumph in Helsinki.

From freezing Nordic temperatures to the soaring heat of the Mediterranean, it will be a very different assignment.

Greece are top of Group 2 in League B after a fine 2-1 win of their own against England at Wembley and Hallgrímsson wants to see an improvement from his players.

“I really don’t care if we are easy to analyse if we are difficult to play against. I said that about Finland. Finland is a pretty easy team to analyse, they are consistent in what they are doing, they are just good at it and that is why they are difficult to play against and I want us to be, I would like us to be a team like that, that people hate to play against,” the manager said.

“There were some moments in the game where we didn’t play well and we need to reduce these moments where we play nearly….we don’t play on our front foot. Ireland play their best when we play on the front foot, when they are organised, when they can fight, when they can take duels, when they play forward.

“I feel that is our best moments. Our structure…you know hesitation is not the Irish team’s strength. You just need to find ways to improve those things, being organised, being more solid, or consistent in what we are doing.

“I feel like we are taking steps, coaches always like to take big steps but in reality it’s small steps and being more focused on what we need to improve. And just take decisions quicker, and react quicker to the decisions.”

Josh Cullen was alongside Hallgrímsson at the pre-match press conference after making his first start under the new boss on Thursday.

The midfielder missed last month’s games – one of which a 2-0 defeat to Greece – through injury but the set the standard in terms of work ethic with over 12 kilometres covered, more than anyone else.

“The first thing we have to demand from each other as a team is that we work as hard as we possibly can. It was no different on Thursday, it was a tough game and obviously it was really nice to get the reward of three points, a good start to this camp by starting off with a win,” he said.

“The way you win games is in details and a lot of smaller parts that you have to make sure you get right to earn the right to win games.

“You have something to prove to yourself more than anyone else. As professionals we want to hold ourselves to the highest standards in every game we play so I won’t say there is any extra motivation to playing against Greece.

“What’s happened in the past has happened, tomorrow night is a fresh opportunity for everyone and we approach it like we approach every game with the right mentality and set-up in the game plan which we believe we can go and win the game.”

Defender Mark McGuinness has returned to Luton Town as a precaution after twisting his ankle and no replacement will be drafted in at short notice.

Hallgrímsson will assess players after training, as well as have discussions with the fitness coaches who monitor different data metrics, before deciding on whether Evan Ferguson can start again after playing for 70 minutes on Thursday.

Chiedozie Ogbene also went off carrying a knock and the impressive cameo from Festy Ebosele could give the manager a decision to make.

While confidence is high for Greece, the tragic death of George Baldock, who played against Ireland when the sides met in Euro 2024 qualifying, has shocked the country here as well as in

Hallgrímsson also recalled the defender playing for his IBV, his hometown club in Iceland, when he was a teenager.

“I think it will increase their togetherness. It was huge anyway. They are a really good team, hard to breakdown and hard to beat. As you would have seen in England. Moments like this just brings, not only them, but people together and makes you realise life is more than football.

“We of course give condolences to his family and everyone around. I think they will be the same team, maybe more emotions. If that’s good or bad, we will see tomorrow.”