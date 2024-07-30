Advertisement
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh jumps to make a save in the second half. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi/Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

Ireland men's hockey suffer third defeat as former coach comes back to haunt them

India — now coached by Craig Fulton — ran out 2-0 winners on Tuesday afternoon.
2.29pm, 30 Jul 2024
Ireland 0-2 India

IRELAND’S OLYMPIC HOCKEY dreams were left hanging by a thread after they suffered  a third straight defeat in the men’s tournament in Paris.

Two first-half goals from India captain Harmanpreet Singh gave the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists a 2-0 win that moved them to the top of Group B.

Singh opened the scoring from a penalty stroke in the 11th minute after Ireland goalkeeper David Harte was adjudged to have committed a foul.

And Singh doubled India’s advantage early in the second half when he converted a penalty corner on 19 minutes.

After opening their tournament with narrow defeats to Belgium and Australia, Mark Tumilty’s side knew that they needed a positive result on Tuesday to boost their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in the quarter-finals.

That determination was evident in their second-half performance as they piled on the pressure only to be rebuffed time and again by India keeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and some stout defence.

Ireland had no fewer than 10 penalty corners in that second period but could not find a way through as India — who are coached by former Irish coach Craig Fulton — held firm to continue their pursuit of back-to-back Olympic medals.

Next up for Ireland is a clash with Argentina on Thursday afternoon (12.15pm).

Niall Kelly
