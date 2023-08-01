Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Ireland fans Down Under.
# wwc2023
Ireland's World Cup homecoming parade confirmed
The celebration will begin outside the GPO at 6.30pm on Thursday.
377
2
20 minutes ago

IRELAND’S HISTORY MAKERS at the Women’s World Cup will have a homecoming parade in Dublin city centre on Thursday.

The FAI have confirmed that the Girls in Green will kick things off outside the GPO from 6.30pm

Ireland qualified for the World Cup for the first time under manager Vera Pauw, and while defeats to co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada ended their adventure early, they secured a draw with Nigeria in their final group game – a historic point on that stage.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them some day. So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and lets give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember!”

There will be entertainment provided on the evening by Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce, before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Dave Moore from Today FM.

The 42 Team
