Ireland storm into Hong Kong Sevens quarter-finals with 100% record

Harry McNulty was among the try-scorers against both Canada and Argentina.

THE IRELAND MEN’S team have powered into the quarter-finals at the Hong Kong Sevens after securing three wins from three in their pool.

After opening their campaign with a 28-12 win over Kenya yesterday morning, further victories against Canada and Argentina overnight sealed top spot in Pool D and a quarter-final ticket.

The game against Canada finished 19-17, with Zac Ward, Jordan Conroy and Harry McNulty the Irish try-scorers. Mark Roche added two conversions.

And the Argentina scoreline was 17-21. McNulty crossed once again, with Hugo Lennox and Ed Kelly also on the scoresheet. Billy Dardis (two) and Roche converted.

Ireland men’s 7s with three wins from three in their pool to go thundering into the quarter-finals at the Hong Kong 7s! pic.twitter.com/oD54dvPcTt — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) November 5, 2022

Ireland are now due to play Pool A’s runners-up at 4.15am Irish time tomorrow. (Australia currently occupy that position, with New Zealand level on points in third. Samoa top the group, with the hosts also in there.)

The winners will play either France or USA in the semi-final.

A top-four finish for Ireland in the 2023 World Sevens Series would automatically secure qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.