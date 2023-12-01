Advertisement
LIVE

LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, Nations League

Ireland face Hungary as they bid to maintain their 100% record in the competition.
42 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 7:12PM

10 minutes ago 7:04PM

Confirmation of the Hungary team…

1. Szocs 18. Kovács 20. Turányi 17. Németh 5. Németh 23. Papp 3. Csiszár 19. Zeller 6. Fenyvesi 8. Szabó 15. Vachter

Substitutes: 2. Siber 4. Pusztai 7. Kaján 9. Savanya 10. Sule 11. Nagy 12. Borók 13. Pápai 14. Nagy 16. Vida 21. Zágor 22. Schildkraut

19 minutes ago 6:55PM

23 minutes ago 6:50PM

28 minutes ago 6:46PM

Confirmation of the Ireland team below, which sees four changes from the last game — Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Izzy Atkinson are in while Diane Caldwell, Sinead Farrelly, Erin McLaughlin and Abbie Larkin are out.

With Caldwell on the bench, it looks like Megan Connolly will slot in at centre-back.

Courtney Brosnan; Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Tyler Toland, Izzy Atkinson; Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Kyra Carusa.

34 minutes ago 6:40PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland go into tonight’s match with a 100% record in their group.

The Girls in Green are already promoted to League A no matter what happens, but will keen to maintain their recent winning run.

Hungary, meanwhile, are battling with Northern Ireland for second place, which would put them in the promotion playoffs.

They currently trail the North by two points, after they won 4-0 away to Albania in today’s earlier game.

So a win for the visitors is badly needed but unlikely, given that Eileen Gleeson’s side won the reverse fixture 4-0. 

