LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland go into tonight’s match with a 100% record in their group.

The Girls in Green are already promoted to League A no matter what happens, but will keen to maintain their recent winning run.

Hungary, meanwhile, are battling with Northern Ireland for second place, which would put them in the promotion playoffs.

They currently trail the North by two points, after they won 4-0 away to Albania in today’s earlier game.

So a win for the visitors is badly needed but unlikely, given that Eileen Gleeson’s side won the reverse fixture 4-0.