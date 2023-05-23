Four-goal Ireland U17s book quarter-final spot at European Championships

Republic of Ireland U17s 4

Hungary U17s 2

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U17s have booked their place at the quarter-final of the Uefa European Championships following a 4-2 victory over Hungary.

Two goals apiece from St Patrick’s Athletic duo Luke Kehir and Mason Melia helped Ireland progress to the knockout stages of the tournament to cap off a fine performance for Colin O’Brien’s side at the Pancho Aréna in Felcsút.

Hungary had a superior goal difference compared to Ireland, meaning that only a win would do your the young Boys in Green. Tonight’s result sees the tournament hosts bow out while for Ireland, their victory came on the back of an impressive win over Wales last weekend.

Ireland will be in action in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Spain are likely to be their opponents in that clash, although it could also be Serbia or Slovenia.

HUNGARY: Yaakobishvili; Hornyak (Burghart 76), Kaczvinszki, Umathum, Girsik; Nemeth (Somfalbi 76), Kern, Fenyo (Szabo 46), Varga (Demko 85); Simon, Molnar (Vidnyanszki 76).

IRELAND: Healy; Grante, Babb, O’Sullivan; Kehir, Akachukwu, Melia, Turley, McGrath, Orazi (Murray 88); Melia (Okusun 67), Razi (Moore 76).

