Ireland start and finish against Hungary as World Cup qualifying fixtures confirmed

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s fixture schedule for the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign has been confirmed.

Ireland were drawn into Group F earlier today against Portugal or Denmark — whoever wins March’s play-off — Hungary and Armenia.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side will start and finish against Hungary. They open their campaign at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 6 September 2025, and face Armenia away three days later.

The second window will see Ireland travel to either Portugal or Denmark on Saturday, 11 October, before they host Armenia at the Aviva the following Tuesday.

The Boys In Green will round out their qualifying campaign at home to Portugal or Denmark on Thursday, 13 November, and away to Hungary on Sunday, 16 November.

Ireland will need to top their group to qualify automatically for the World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, or finish second to secure a play-off spot.

Finishing third or lower means elimination, and missing out on a sixth-straight World Cup.

Fixture schedule – Fifa World Cup 26 Qualifying