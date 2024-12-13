Ireland to face Hungary, Armenia and Portugal-Denmark playoff winner in World Cup qualifiers

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will play Hungary, Armenia and either Portugal or Denmark in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

The draw took place in Zurich today, with Ireland placed in Group F as third seeds.

Portugal face Denmark in a Nations League playoff in March, with the winners of that tie joining Ireland’s pool.

Advertisement

Hungary were drawn as second seeds, with Armenia completing the group.

Northern Ireland are in Group A alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg and the winner of the Germany v Italy playoff.

Ireland will need to top their group to qualify automatically for the World Cup, or finish second to qualify for a play-off.

Finishing third or lower means elimination, and missing out on a sixth-straight World Cup.

Group A

Winner Germany-Italy

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg

Group B

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo

Group C

Defeated team Portugal-Denmark

Greece

Scotland

Belarus

Group D

Winner France-Croatia

Ukraine

Iceland

Azerbaijan

Group E

Winner Spain-Netherlands

Türkiye

Georgia

Bulgaria

Malta

Group F

Winner Portugal-Denmark

Hungary

Republic of Ireland

Armenia

Group G

Defeated team Spain-Netherlands

Poland

Finland

Lithuania

Group H

Austria

Romania

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Cyprus

San Marino

Group I

Defeated team Germany-Italy

Norway

Israel

Estonia

Moldova

Group J

Belgium

Wales

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein

Group K

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra

Group L