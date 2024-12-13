Advertisement
Ireland were drawn in Group F. Alamy Stock Photo
Free2026 world cup

Ireland to face Hungary, Armenia and Portugal-Denmark playoff winner in World Cup qualifiers

The draw took place in Zurich today.
11.59am, 13 Dec 2024
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will play Hungary, Armenia and either Portugal or Denmark in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

The draw took place in Zurich today, with Ireland placed in Group F as third seeds. 

Portugal face Denmark in a Nations League playoff in March, with the winners of that tie joining Ireland’s pool.

Hungary were drawn as second seeds, with Armenia completing the group.

Northern Ireland are in Group A alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg and the winner of the Germany v Italy playoff.

Ireland will need to top their group to qualify automatically for the World Cup, or finish second to qualify for a play-off.

Finishing third or lower means elimination, and missing out on a sixth-straight World Cup.

Group A
  • Winner Germany-Italy
  • Slovakia
  • Northern Ireland
  • Luxembourg
Group B
  • Switzerland
  • Sweden
  • Slovenia
  • Kosovo
Group C
  • Defeated team Portugal-Denmark
  • Greece
  • Scotland
  • Belarus
Group D
  • Winner France-Croatia
  • Ukraine
  • Iceland
  • Azerbaijan
Group E
  • Winner Spain-Netherlands
  • Türkiye
  • Georgia
  • Bulgaria
  • Malta
Group F
  • Winner Portugal-Denmark
  • Hungary
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Armenia
Group G
  • Defeated team Spain-Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Finland
  • Lithuania
Group H
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Cyprus
  • San Marino
Group I
  • Defeated team Germany-Italy
  • Norway
  • Israel
  • Estonia
  • Moldova
Group J
  • Belgium
  • Wales
  • North Macedonia
  • Kazakhstan
  • Liechtenstein
Group K
  • England
  • Serbia
  • Albania
  • Latvia
  • Andorra
Group L
  • Defeated team France-Croatia
  • Czechia
  • Montenegro
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
