Ireland to face Hungary, Armenia and Portugal-Denmark playoff winner in World Cup qualifiers
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will play Hungary, Armenia and either Portugal or Denmark in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.
The draw took place in Zurich today, with Ireland placed in Group F as third seeds.
Portugal face Denmark in a Nations League playoff in March, with the winners of that tie joining Ireland’s pool.
Hungary were drawn as second seeds, with Armenia completing the group.
Northern Ireland are in Group A alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg and the winner of the Germany v Italy playoff.
Ireland will need to top their group to qualify automatically for the World Cup, or finish second to qualify for a play-off.
Finishing third or lower means elimination, and missing out on a sixth-straight World Cup.
