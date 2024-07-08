Doak and Heffernan called into Ireland squad in South Africa

CONNACHT HOOKER DAVE Heffernan and Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak have been called into the Ireland squad on tour in South Africa.

The IRFU has officially confirmed that Dan Sheehan and Craig Casy will play no part in this weekend’s second Test against the Springboks after suffering injuries in last Saturday’s defeat in Pretoria.

Sheehan suffered a suspected ACL injury in his left knee, while Casey sustained a concussion.

33-year-old Heffernan – who has seven caps for Ireland – replaces Sheehan, while the uncapped Doak has been called up to Andy Farrell’s senior squad for the first time in place of Casey.

Heffernan and Doak have joined Ireland in Durban as they prepare for this Saturday’s second clash with the Boks at Kings Park Stadium.

Ireland also have injury doubts over Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jamie Osborne, Andrew Porter, and James Lowe this week.

The IRFU said there will be “a further medical update later in the week.”