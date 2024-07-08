Sheehan suffers suspected ACL injury, with Casey set to miss second Test

DAN SHEEHAN’S TOUR of South Africa with Ireland is over after suffering what is suspected to be a serious knee injury in the first Test against the Springboks in Pretoria on Saturday.

It’s understood that Sheehan may have injured the ACL in his left knee and could be facing a lengthy period of six to nine months on the sidelines.

Sheehan suffered the injury while making a tackle in the 28th minute but played on with heavy strapping until half time, even helping to set up Jamie Osborne’s try with a classy behind-the-back pass.

However, Sheehan was replaced at half time and it’s believed that medical examinations have confirmed the serious injury, meaning the Leinster hooker’s tour is over and he will miss a big chunk of next season too.

Ireland are also set to be without scrum-half Craig Casey for the second Test in Durban after he suffered a concussion in Pretoria.

Casey required extensive medical attention before being stretchered off and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that the Munster man was still in a confused state after the defeat to the South Africans.

With just a seven-day turnaround to the second Test, Casey is expected to be ruled out.

There are several other injury concerns for Farrell ahead of the second Test.

Loosehead prop Andrew Porter came off with a nasty cut to his hand in the second half at Loftus Versfeld and though he returned to action after that spell in the blood bin, the wound will be a worry for Ireland this week.

Centre Robbie Henshaw suffered a head injury in the first half and was replaced at half time in the first Test, meaning he is also a doubt for the second Test.

Fullback Jamie Osborne was forced off in the second half with a groin issue but said post-match that it was “just a bang.”

It’s believed that Bundee Aki and James Lowe are also feeling the effects of a bruising first Test and will need to be monitored closely this week.

There was no official update on the injuries from Ireland camp yesterday, but they are expected to provide some clarity today.

It all means that Ireland boss Farrell could be fielding quite a different team for the second Test at Kings Park Stadium.

It makes the task this week even more challenging as Farrell looks for a big response from his players after the disappointment of the first Test.

“First and foremost, make sure they turn up for work in the right manner,” said Farrell of what he wants to see from his men.

“Make sure they’re not feeling sorry for themselves, so that they’re open enough to be honest, learn the lessons and put them right. Attack the week, have a good week and enjoy it.

“It’s our last week of the season, they should be buzzing for that. You only get to that point if you’re able to be honest and straight with each other and there’s a few things we need to get off our chests at the beginning of the week and then get on together.”

The experienced Conor Murray looks set to come into the starting XV in place of the unlucky Casey, who Farrell praised for his performance in Pretoria.

The Ireland boss will hope to see Murray and Jack Crowley providing control from the halfback slots this weekend.

“I thought Craig was good, I actually thought Conor was excellent when he came on,” said Farrell.

“Conor was great during the week, he’s playing a lot quicker and he’s in good nick, there to support and score the try. Craig was good, his 50:22, he’s sniping around, led really well this week.

“Jack, I’m sure he’ll be disappointed with one or two things in his game but it’s a Test match. It’s not all smelling of roses, is it?”

And Farrell wants a much stronger defensive performance after they initially struggled to get to grips with the Springboks’ attack.

“They obviously got us with a bit of width and depth, we’ve got to have better solutions than what we dished up there,” said Farrell. “It looked like we was half in it.

“Second-half was completely different. That’s not right, is it?”