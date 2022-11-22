Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland international Áine O'Gorman leaves Peamount

It brings to an end the Wicklow native’s fourth spell at the club.

Aine O'Gorman pictured competing for Peamount.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Áine O’Gorman has left Peamount, the club have announced.

It brings to an end the Wicklow native’s fourth spell with the side.

The 33-year-old originally joined them from Stella Maris in 2009 and also returned on loan in 2011 during a two-year stint at Doncaster Belles.

O’Gorman rejoined the Dublin club permanently in 2012 but followed manager Eileen Gleeson and several other players to UCD Waves in 2014.

Her latest spell at the club began in 2017 and she was part of league title-winning successes in 2019 and 2020, having previously hit a hat-trick as they triumphed in the 2010 FAI Cup final.

The versatile player who can play in defence, on the wing, or up front has over 100 Ireland caps, last month featuring in the historic win over Scotland that saw her side reach the World Cup finals for the first time ever.

O’Gorman’s next move has yet to be confirmed.

Today’s statement reads: “Everyone at Peamount United would like to wish Áine O’Gorman the best of luck as she decides to embark on a new journey. We thank Áine for her incredible contributions over the years and look forward to supporting her at the World Cup next summer.” 

