History in Hampden as Ireland clinch qualification for 2023 World Cup

Ireland’s Amber Barrett celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as she gestures to the black armband worn in memory of those affected by the tragedy in Creeslough in Co. Donegal.

Scotland 0

Republic of Ireland 1

HISTORY.

THE REPUBLIC of Ireland are going to the World Cup, Vera Pauw’s side reaching their first-ever major tournament after a breathless, hard-fought win at Hampden Park.

The ecstasy, elation and emotion at the full-time whistle said it all.

Amber Barrett was the goal-scoring hero, the Donegal super substitute showing her class on and off the pitch with a superb 72nd-minute goal and a poignant celebration to remember those lost in the Creeslough tragedy.

A record of 10,708 watched on, Scotland perhaps feeling hard done by.

But after so many near misses and so much heartbreak, Ireland did it.

With no shortage of injury headaches to contend with, Pauw made three changes: Áine O’Gorman lined out on the right wing for her first competitive start since November 2021, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn returned to the defence from injury and suspension respectively. Scotland opted for just one, with Fiona Brown coming in for Lana Clelland.

Before a ball was even kicked at Hampden, there was no shortage of twists and turns in Switzerland-Wales and Portugal-Iceland, but it became clear as half time approached that a win in 120 minutes would guarantee automatic qualification for Ireland.

It was an eventful first half, to say the very least; one which had a bit of everything from a penalty and disallowed goal to a series of incredible goal-line clearances from the Scots at the very death.

Ireland made a good start in a cagey opening before the game well and truly sparked to life in the 12th minute. The hosts were awarded a penalty, Fahey seeing yellow for an unfortunate handball on Martha Thomas’s shot after good work from Brown and Caroline Weir down their right-hand side. Courtney Brosnan read Weir’s effort like a book, producing an excellent save on her left to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Scotland continued to threaten down the right as they clawed their way on top, with Erin Cuthbert running the show in midfield. She and Weir were a class apart for the Scots, meeting their matches in Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe. Ireland sat deep and soaked up a lot of pressure, but Megan Campbell’s outrageous long throw-in soon caused havoc.

In the 28th minute, the Liverpool star sent one directly into the back of the net from the right. Sophie Howard ducked right on cue, and although Lily Agg claimed that she had got a touch, the goal was rightly chalked off.

While Heather Payne ploughed a tireless furrow up top, Ireland came into the game more and more and had a really encouraging 10 minutes before the break. O’Gorman really should have done better when she looped her header over from a superb McCabe cross, and everyone was left asking the same question at the interval: how did Ireland not score?

Again, it was a Campbell throw, this time from the left. The ball was cleared off the line three times: twice by Howard, with a Lee Alexander save in between. Fahey, Agg and Diane Caldwell were the Irish players left scratching their heads afterwards.

The restart wasn’t just as frantic, the evenly-matched fashion of the encounter continuing. Scotland looked that little bit more lively, though; Weir a powerful, direct attacking threat.

Just before the hour mark, Brosnan went down for medical attention, appearing to have hurt her ankle in the first half. The Everton’keeper played on, though Megan Walsh continued to warm up. There was more injury concern for Ireland shortly after, McCabe and Payne both going to ground and the latter replaced by Amber Barrett after running herself ragged.

Seven minutes after her introduction – in the 72nd – the Donegal woman had the ball in the back of the net. Having played right-back for FC Potsdam in recent weeks, Barrett showed she certainly hasn’t lost her striker’s instinct with an excellent, composed finish. Played through brilliantly by O’Sullivan, her class was evident in and out of play as she paid tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy by kissing her armband. Her grandfather hails from the area.

Up to that point, Ireland offered very little in attack in the second half, and were hanging on at times. That trend continued thereafter, though the visitors dealt with all thrown their way; Brosnan claiming threatening balls, Quinn, Fahey and Caldwell among those producing big clearances, and Howard heading just wide from a free kick.

The home crowd’s frustration was growing, and came to a boil down the home straight – first, when play was stopped to tend to a Campbell head injury, and then for Brosnan being economical with time.

It was a nail-biting finish, the six additional minutes feeling like a lifetime. Each and every Irish player did everything in their power to keep the ball out.

And that they did. A first-ever major tournament awaits.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell; Jamie Finn; Megan Campbell; Áine O’Gorman, Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Amber Barrett, 65).

Scotland: Lee Alexander; Lisa Evans (Christy Grimshaw, 65), Rachel Corsie, Sophie Howard, Nicola Docherty; Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir, Samantha Kerr (Abi Harrison, 76); Fiona Brown (Emma Mitchell, 65), Martha Thomas, Claire Emslie.

Referee: Esther Staubli (Switzerland).