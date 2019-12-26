Ireland international Alan Browne on target as Leeds earn dramatic draw

LEEDS UNITED rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Preston in Thursday’s late Championship kick-off, to cancel out a goal from Ireland international Alan Browne.
Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion earlier had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Barnsley
The draw extended West Brom’s unbeaten run to 14 matches.
Second-placed Leeds could not take full advantage, relying on a deflected Stuart Dallas goal to avoid defeat against Preston at Elland Road.
Browne’s smart 22nd-minute finish put Preston ahead until Dallas struck one minute from time.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)