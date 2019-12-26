This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international Alan Browne on target as Leeds earn dramatic draw

The midfielder’s smart 22nd-minute finish put Preston ahead until Stuart Dallas struck one minute from time.

By AFP Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 7:56 PM
Preston North End's Alan Browne (left) celebrates scoring.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

LEEDS UNITED rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Preston in Thursday’s late Championship kick-off, to cancel out a goal from Ireland international Alan Browne.

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion earlier had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Barnsley

The draw extended West Brom’s unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Second-placed Leeds could not take full advantage, relying on a deflected Stuart Dallas goal to avoid defeat against Preston at Elland Road.

Browne’s smart 22nd-minute finish put Preston ahead until Dallas struck one minute from time.

