Ireland international Alan Browne on target as Leeds earn dramatic draw

LEEDS UNITED rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Preston in Thursday’s late Championship kick-off, to cancel out a goal from Ireland international Alan Browne.

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion earlier had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Barnsley

The draw extended West Brom’s unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Second-placed Leeds could not take full advantage, relying on a deflected Stuart Dallas goal to avoid defeat against Preston at Elland Road.

Browne’s smart 22nd-minute finish put Preston ahead until Dallas struck one minute from time.

