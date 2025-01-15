Ireland international Cannon gets recall from loan, Boyd signs new deal

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Tom Cannon has been recalled early by Premier League club Leicester City after a successful loan spell with Stoke City.

But the striker could be set for an imminent return to the Championship.

Reports in the British media suggest promotion contenders Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United are keen on a permanent deal, with the latter reportedly submitting a £7 million bid.

Cannon only joined Leicester from Everton in September 2023 for a reported £7.5 million fee.

The 22-year-old has only made three starts since joining Leicester and scored two goals in 13 Championship appearances for the Foxes last season, but found first-team chances limited owing to competition from the likes of Jamie Vardy.

This season, Cannon has impressed for the Potters, registering 11 goals in 25 appearances.

Cannon has been capped twice by Ireland, making his debut off the bench in a friendly against Portugal last May, while he also featured as a substitute in the 1-0 Nations League win against Finland last November.

Elsewhere, Sean Boyd has committed his future to Shelbourne by signing a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old striker has scored 30 goals in 76 appearances for Damien Duff’s side since joining them from Finn Harps ahead of the 2022 campaign, including 10 in their title-winning campaign last year.

Boyd was recently linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, and Shels confirmed that there has been interest in the striker from “other clubs inside and outside of Ireland”.

“It is very simple — I go to war, the big man is coming with me,” Duff added. “Sean knows what we want to build here and he is going to be relentless in helping us do it.”

Finally, Drogheda United have announced the season-long loan signing of defender Elicha Ahui.

The 21-year-old full-back joined League Two side earlier today but was immediately loaned back to the Irish club.

It is the Nottingham-born defender’s third spell at the Premier Division club.

He made 21 appearances on loan from Lincoln City in 2023, and played a further 20 times after re-joining last summer on a short-term deal, helping them to an FAI Cup triumph and fight a successful battle against relegation.