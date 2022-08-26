Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland international Cyrus Christie makes Championship move

The full-back has signed with Hull on a free transfer after being released by Fulham.

By Press Association Friday 26 Aug 2022, 1:19 PM
Cyrus Christie (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HULL HAVE confirmed the signing of right-back Cyrus Christie on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old has joined the Tigers on a free transfer after being released by Fulham at the end of last season, and there is an option to add an extra year on to the deal.

Christie started his career at Coventry, where he made 119 appearances, and joined Derby in 2014.

He made 119 appearances for the Rams too in three seasons at Pride Park before moving to Middlesbrough for one year and then joining Fulham in 2018.

The Republic of Ireland international helped the Cottagers earn promotion to the Premier League and has more recently had loan stints at Nottingham Forest and Swansea.

