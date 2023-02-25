Advertisement
LIVE: Italy v Ireland, Six Nations
Andy Farrell’s side continue their bid in Rome.
8 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 1:36PM

Before anything else, a look at today’s teams:

Italy

  • 15. Ange Capuozzo
  • 14. Edoardo Padovani
  • 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
  • 12. Tommaso Menoncello
  • 11. Pierre Bruno
  • 10. Paolo Garbisi
  • 9. Stephen Varney
  • 1. Danilo Fischetti
  • 2. Giacomo Nicotera
  • 3. Simone Ferrari
  • 4. Niccolo Cannone
  • 5. Federico Ruzza
  • 6. Sebastian Negri
  • 7. Michele Lamaro (capt)
  • 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements

  • 16. Luca Bigi
  • 17. Federico Zani
  • 18. Marco Riccioni
  • 19. Edoardo Iachizzi
  • 20. Giovanni Pettinelli
  • 21. Alessandro Fusco
  • 22. Luca Morisi
  • 23. Tommaso Allan 

Ireland

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Bundee Aki
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Ross Byrne
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Iain Henderson
  • 5. James Ryan (captain)
  • 6. Caelan Doris
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements

  • 16. Dan Sheehan
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Ryan Baird
  • 20. Peter O’Mahony
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Mike Adamson [Scotland]. 

5 minutes ago 1:33PM

Good afternoon, and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2023 Six Nations meeting of Italy and Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland are looking to make it three wins from three in Rome.

Kick-off is 2.15pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2. We’ll have all the updates you need right here, though.

