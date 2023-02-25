LIVE: Italy v Ireland, Six Nations

Before anything else, a look at today’s teams:
Italy
- 15. Ange Capuozzo
- 14. Edoardo Padovani
- 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
- 12. Tommaso Menoncello
- 11. Pierre Bruno
- 10. Paolo Garbisi
- 9. Stephen Varney
- 1. Danilo Fischetti
- 2. Giacomo Nicotera
- 3. Simone Ferrari
- 4. Niccolo Cannone
- 5. Federico Ruzza
- 6. Sebastian Negri
- 7. Michele Lamaro (capt)
- 8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements
- 16. Luca Bigi
- 17. Federico Zani
- 18. Marco Riccioni
- 19. Edoardo Iachizzi
- 20. Giovanni Pettinelli
- 21. Alessandro Fusco
- 22. Luca Morisi
- 23. Tommaso Allan
Ireland
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Mack Hansen
- 13. Bundee Aki
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Iain Henderson
- 5. James Ryan (captain)
- 6. Caelan Doris
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements
- 16. Dan Sheehan
- 17. Dave Kilcoyne
- 18. Tom O’Toole
- 19. Ryan Baird
- 20. Peter O’Mahony
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Jack Crowley
- 23. Jimmy O’Brien
Referee: Mike Adamson [Scotland].
Good afternoon, and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2023 Six Nations meeting of Italy and Ireland.
Andy Farrell’s Ireland are looking to make it three wins from three in Rome.
Kick-off is 2.15pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2. We’ll have all the updates you need right here, though.
Nations Analysis
