Ireland's injury list is incredible but they have the quality to win big in Rome

ADD GARRY RINGROSE to the list. Already on there were Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Keith Earls, and Joe McCarthy.

That’s two-thirds of a team and a good one at that. All out injured as Ireland continue their quest for a Grand Slam. The next step is beating Italy in Rome today [KO 2.15pm Irish time, RTÉ] and even without that missing crew, they’re firm favourites to do so.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has welcomed the challenges created by the absences but even he must be hope that the tests are nearing an end in this regard. Happily, a few of the injured group are expected back before the Six Nations is over.

Ireland should still have enough quality to fulfill their favouritism in Rome, with Farrell able to field a matchday 23 that has a huge amount of quality.

Most intriguing will be how the new halfback pairing of Craig Casey and Ross Byrne goes as they both make their first Six Nations starts. They’re in excellent form as individuals and deserve their chances, with Sexton’s injury opening the door for Byrne but Farrell deciding to bench Conor Murray as he gives Casey a shot.

Their job is to calmly direct Ireland’s game plan but also to be themselves. In Casey’s case, that means playing with rapid tempo and in Byrne’s, continuing to challenge the defensive line while also keeping things ticking over with his excellent kicking.

Ireland will want to take the sting out of Italy’s tail early on. This is a young, ambitious, talented group of Italian players whose performances in defeats to France and England in the opening two rounds demonstrated their improvement as a Test force.

Head coach Kieran Crowley has been able to welcome first-choice out-half Paolo Garbisi back from injury but the star man is fullback Ange Capuozzo, who has devilishly dangerous feet.

Captain Michele Lamaro, loosehead prop Danilo Fischetti, and the Cannone brothers, Niccolò and Lorenzo, will be crucial in their bid to gain parity up front. We know Italy can play with their skillful attack but more important is not being outmuscled as has so often been the case in the past.

Even with the introductions of Rónan Kelleher, Iain Henderson, and Jack Conan to the starting XV, this Irish pack has a familiar, cohesive look to it. They’ve got the better of South Africa and France over the past four months, so clearly Paul O’Connell’s men are in a good place.

Farrell has stuck with the back three of Mack Hansen, James Lowe, and Hugo Keenan as he looks for even more attacking threat out of them and that trio seem likely to be among the tries today.

Ringrose’s late injury means a reshuffle in midfield with Stuart McCloskey coming in and Bundee Aki expected to wear the number 13 shirt.

The defensive readjustment is probably the most crucial factor and there might be some early teething issues after such a late change, but McCloskey and Aki are both proven Test centres and Ireland haven’t struggled with their previous personnel adjustments soon before games.

With a crowd of around 50,000 people expected at the Stadio Olimpico, many of them Irish, and the forecast promising a fine afternoon, it promises to be an excellent occasion.

Given the Irish injuries and Italy’s improvement, it might be closer than some of the blowouts in the past, but it would be a huge shock if Ireland don’t make it 13 wins in a row against the Azzurri.

Italy:

15. Ange Capuozzo

14. Edoardo Padovani

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Pierre Bruno

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolo Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (capt)

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi

17. Federico Zani

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Edoardo Iachizzi

20. Giovanni Pettinelli

21. Alessandro Fusco

22. Luca Morisi

23. Tommaso Allan

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Bundee Aki

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Ryan Baird

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Mike Adamson [Scotland].