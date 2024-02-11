Advertisement
The Ireland players preparing to take on the Italians. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations

Andy Farrell’s seek to continue their Grand Slam defence at the Aviva Stadium today.
8 minutes ago Kick-Off! Ireland 0-0 Italy
1 hour ago

3 minutes ago 3:08PM

4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Italy

Disappointing kick from Paolo Garbisi from what was a very scoreable position. He scuffs the shot and the ball just trails wide of the post. Still scoreless at the Aviva.

4 minutes ago 3:07PM

2 mins: Ireland 0-0 Italy

Penalty awarded to Italy for an error by Robbie Henshaw. And it looks like they’re going for the posts to get some points.

6 minutes ago 3:05PM

2 mins: Ireland 0-0 Italy

Casey puts it out on the full. The effort sliced off his foot and Italy put it for a short lineout. 

7 minutes ago 3:04PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 Italy

So, Italy get us underway at the Aviva and Craig Casey releases his first box kick to get warmed up.

8 minutes ago 3:02PM

Kick-Off! Ireland 0-0 Italy

20 minutes ago 2:50PM

The teams are out on the pitch now. Not long to go!

53 minutes ago 2:18PM

Italy:

  • 15. Ange Capuozzo
  • 14. Lorenzo Pani
  • 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
  • 12. Tommaso Menoncello
  • 11. Monty Ioane
  • 10. Paolo Garbisi
  • 9. Stephen Varney
  • 1. Danilo Fischetti
  • 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi
  • 3. Pietro Ceccarelli
  • 4. Niccolo Cannone
  • 5. Federico Ruzza
  • 6. Alessandro Izekor
  • 7. Manuel Zuliani.
  • 8. Michele Lamaro (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16. Giacomo Nicotera
  • 17. Mirco Spagnolo
  • 18. Giosue Zilocchi
  • 19. Andrea Zambonin
  • 20. Ross Vintcent
  • 21. Martin Page-Relo
  • 22. Tommaso Allan
  • 23. Federico Mori
53 minutes ago 2:17PM

Ireland:

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Ryan Baird
  • 7. Caelan Doris (captain)
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Ronan Kelleher
  • 17. Jeremy Loughman
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Iain Henderson
  • 20. Josh van der Flier
  • 21. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 22. Harry Byrne
  • 23. Jordan Larmour
1 hour ago 2:10PM

Round 2: Here we go!

After their superb opening win over France, Ireland seek to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam defence at home to Italy today.

No team has ever completed back-to-back Grand Slams in Six Nations history, and Andy Farrell’s side have clearly shown that there’s no World Cup hangover holding them back. Another big performance is expected today.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the coming moments as we edge closer to the 3pm kick-off.

