LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations

4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Italy
Disappointing kick from Paolo Garbisi from what was a very scoreable position. He scuffs the shot and the ball just trails wide of the post. Still scoreless at the Aviva.
2 mins: Ireland 0-0 Italy
Penalty awarded to Italy for an error by Robbie Henshaw. And it looks like they’re going for the posts to get some points.
2 mins: Ireland 0-0 Italy
Casey puts it out on the full. The effort sliced off his foot and Italy put it for a short lineout.
1 min: Ireland 0-0 Italy
So, Italy get us underway at the Aviva and Craig Casey releases his first box kick to get warmed up.
This little dude absolutely smashed it, just as he did on the Toy Show.
What a performance by this guy singing Irelands Call @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/TORyzpIyG9— Fiona Coghlan (@CoghlanFiona) February 11, 2024
Kick-Off! Ireland 0-0 Italy
The teams are out on the pitch now. Not long to go!
Suggested pre-match reading:
- Match preview by Ciarán Kennedy – Next generation must seize the day as senior stars sit out Italy clash
- Caelan Doris talks about getting advice from Johnny Sexton on captaining Ireland today – ‘I was on the phone to Sexto’ – Doris reveals words of advice ahead of captaining Ireland
- A look at Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada – 25 years after breaking Irish hearts, ‘Queso’ tries again with Italy
Italy:
- 15. Ange Capuozzo
- 14. Lorenzo Pani
- 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
- 12. Tommaso Menoncello
- 11. Monty Ioane
- 10. Paolo Garbisi
- 9. Stephen Varney
- 1. Danilo Fischetti
- 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi
- 3. Pietro Ceccarelli
- 4. Niccolo Cannone
- 5. Federico Ruzza
- 6. Alessandro Izekor
- 7. Manuel Zuliani.
- 8. Michele Lamaro (captain)
Replacements:
- 16. Giacomo Nicotera
- 17. Mirco Spagnolo
- 18. Giosue Zilocchi
- 19. Andrea Zambonin
- 20. Ross Vintcent
- 21. Martin Page-Relo
- 22. Tommaso Allan
- 23. Federico Mori
Ireland:
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. James Ryan
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Caelan Doris (captain)
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. Ronan Kelleher
- 17. Jeremy Loughman
- 18. Tom O’Toole
- 19. Iain Henderson
- 20. Josh van der Flier
- 21. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 22. Harry Byrne
- 23. Jordan Larmour
Round 2: Here we go!
After their superb opening win over France, Ireland seek to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam defence at home to Italy today.
No team has ever completed back-to-back Grand Slams in Six Nations history, and Andy Farrell’s side have clearly shown that there’s no World Cup hangover holding them back. Another big performance is expected today.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the coming moments as we edge closer to the 3pm kick-off.