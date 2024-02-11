LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations

Round 2: Here we go!

After their superb opening win over France, Ireland seek to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam defence at home to Italy today.

No team has ever completed back-to-back Grand Slams in Six Nations history, and Andy Farrell’s side have clearly shown that there’s no World Cup hangover holding them back. Another big performance is expected today.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the coming moments as we edge closer to the 3pm kick-off.