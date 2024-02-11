Advertisement
Calvin Nash reaches over for a try against Italy. Ben Brady/INPHO
marks out of 10

How did you rate Ireland in their 36-point win against Italy?

It was another bonus-point performance for Andy Farrell’s side at the Aviva Stadium.
21
2.8k
1 hour ago

Give your own ratings for Ireland’s players below — and then check out Gavan Casey’s ratings here >

Hugo Keenan

6

Calvin Nash

6

Robbie Henshaw

6

Stuart McCloskey

6

James Lowe

6

Jack Crowley

6

Craig Casey

6

Andrew Porter

6

Dan Sheehan

6

Finlay Bealham

6

Joe McCarthy

6

James Ryan

6

Ryan Baird

6

Caelan Doris

6

Jack Conan

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

For Sheehan '55

6

Jeremy Loughman

For Porter '55

6

Tom O'Toole

For Bealham '55

6

Iain Henderson

For Ryan '60

6

Josh van der Flier

For Baird '65

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

For Casey '72

6

Harry Byrne

For Keenan '55

6

Jordan Larmour

For Henshaw '63

6

Head Coach:

Andy Farrell

6

Read Gavan Casey’s player ratings here >

The 42
