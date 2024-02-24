5 talking points as Gleeson's Ireland stay unbeaten against Italy

1. Encouraging start to 2024 – and Gleeson’s permanent reign

Eileen Gleeson enjoyed a 100% record as interim head coach of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team. Albeit against lower-ranked opposition, Ireland recorded six wins from six in the Nations League, scoring 20 goals, conceding just two, and securing promotion to League A for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Life as permanent manager would be very different. Preparation for the new campaign began with a stern test against Italy, and a scoreless draw in Florence is not to be snuffed at.

Gleeson labelled it a “solid performance” as Ireland went toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite.

Italy are ranked 14th in Fifa’s world rankings, 10 places above the Girls In Green, and have no shortage of top players in their ranks. They finished second to Spain in their Nations League, League A group, even beating the world champions 3-2.

Their technical superiority shone through as the game wore on, but Ireland certainly held their own as they opened 2024 on a positive note.

“Over the last few years, the team has become hard to beat,” Gleeson said, “but in terms of the potential, they wanted to express themselves, a bit more creativity and [play] a bit higher up the pitch. I think that they’ve shown that they can do that.

“Of course there’s areas to work on, but really promising, a lot of potential.”

2. New formation

For the first time in years, Ireland played with a back four. Gleeson deployed a 4-4-1-1, changing from the three/five at the back she and previously, Vera Pauw, stuck to.

Niamh Fahey and Caitlin Hayes marshalled central defence, with Heather Payne on the right and Katie McCabe at left-back. In a surprise to many, Jessie Stapleton lined out further forward in midfield with Megan Connolly, while Izzy Atkinson and Jess Ziu were lively on the flanks.

Kyra Carusa remained the focal point up top, with Ruesha Littlejohn playing behind her on this occasion.

“The big thing for us is that we want to be adaptable,” Gleeson said after the game. “We don’t want to be tied to any one system or formation and we more talk about how we occupy space. We always talk about creating numbers.

“We want to be able to adapt, we want to be able to play in three, four, five, whatever we need to do, whatever suits us, whatever suits the attributes of the team and whoever the opposition are.”

Niamh Fahey was named Player of the Match. Giuseppe Fama / INPHO Giuseppe Fama / INPHO / INPHO

At last summer’s World Cup, Pauw said she had to play five at the back because the defenders are “not the quickest”. Her regulars, including Niamh Fahey have all excelled in an advanced approach.

“I suppose she was always worried about the lack of pace at the back, but I have never had pace my whole career,” Fahey said after a Player of the Match display last night.

“It is not the one thing you need to be able to play football. If you read the game well, and are reading triggers, it is not the be all and end all, there are plenty of players who don’t have pace. Tonight, we did well and we held a bit higher. It is nothing against Vera with a point to prove, it is just a different approach and a different formation and it is up to us to go and perform it, if the coaching staff believe we can do it.”

Whether Ireland will stick to the 4-4-1-1 or revert to their old set-up against Wales on Tuesday will be interesting.

3. Long-term injury returnees

Fahey impressed through her first appearance since last summer’s World Cup. The Liverpool captain has struggled with a recurring calf injury since, but was one of Ireland’s standout players on her return alongside her clubmate, Leanne Kiernan.

Substitute Kiernan will have grabbed the headlines after her 74th-minute goal was chalked off following a borderline offside call. It was rotten luck for the Cavan striker as she chases her first international goal since 2018 after her own injury struggles.

“If Leanne was a millisecond slower, we’ve a goal in the back of the net,” Gleeson said. “Leanne’s lightning pace causes trouble for everybody and anybody, it’s great to have her back.”

“Leanne has had a really tough time with injury and I am just so happy that she is back to her level,” Fahey added. “Obviously, she is still building up her minutes but she is a massive plus to have at Liverpool and Ireland. She just needs a run of form and a bit of good luck. Hopefully she can push on because she has so much talent and the impact she makes is unbelievable.”

Gleeson also handed Jess Ziu her first start in 17 months after her ACL recovery, while Aoife Mannion earned her third cap – bridging a gap from last April – with a late cameo.

On the flip side, Denise O’Sullivan was a major loss, while ACL victim Jamie Finn is among the others sidelines.

4. Final third struggles

Ireland offered little in attack in the opening half, aside from an early Kyra Carusa chance which went a-begging. She was played in by Heather Payne, but was smothered by Italy goalkeeper Katja Schroffenegger. It was the only real time Ireland clicked in the final third in the first period, with the last pass often going astray.

With McCabe regimented – and admittedly off-colour – at left-back and O’Sullivan watching on as she nurses a minor knee injury, Ireland lacked a real creative spark. Atkinson and Ziu had flashes of brilliance, but it wouldn’t stick for Carusa on this occasion up top and she was called ashore just after the hour-mark.

Kiernan and Amber Barrett were introduced at that juncture, with Lucy Quinn already on the pitch, and Ireland’s attack showed more promise thereafter. Barrett returned with “a really strong impact” after her recent omission, Gleeson remarked post match, and she was central to Kiernan’s unfortunate offside goal.

More of that will be needed going forward, with newly-declared Emily Murphy among the other options available.

5. Development continues as League A awaits

Next up for Ireland is another friendly against Wales at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday. Wales are 32nd in the Fifa rankings and will provide a different challenge, but Gleeson will be hoping her side’s development continues on an upward trajectory.

Ireland will learn their Euro 2026 qualifying fate on 5 March, with the qualifiers kicking off in April.

European heavyweights are guaranteed as opposition, with Spain Netherlands, France and Germany in Pot 1 and European champions England among those joining Italy in Pot 2.

Between the World Cup and other recent games, Ireland have proved their worth among the best. There’s a healthy mixture of encouraging signs and improvements, and squad competition is at an all-time high.

“It’s a really positive time for the team. We wanted to be in League A, we’re here and I think we’ve shown tonight that we certainly belong there,” Gleeson concluded.