Ireland's World Cup history makers 'embrace the chaos' as it all sinks in

TODAY REALLY WAS the start of it all.

It well and truly began to sink in for Ireland’s World Cup history makers.

“The excitement is now really coming in,” Vera Pauw said as proceedings opened at UCD’s O’Reilly Hall. The manager could be forgiven for being bleary-eyed after last night’s Sky WNT Celebration at the Mansion House, where admittedly it all started to feel real.

The final squad, joined by their families, friends and fans, parked a bittersweet few days and enjoyed an evening that will live long in the memory.

The buzz in the Round Room was palpable; past, present and future coming together as one. There were teams of schoolgirls’ dying to meet their heroes, trailblazers like Linda Gorman, Olivia O’Toole and Paula Gorham reminiscing and entertaining, and Katie McCabe and Co. carrying the mantle and enjoying the moment.

“I think we can do magic over there,” Pauw smiled at one stage alongside her captain, though she couldn’t quite promise winning the World Cup.

“Let’s be realistic. We are going to make you proud, that’s for sure.

“But we play the host nation, then we play the Olympic champions, then we play the best team of Africa. We will go through. So then we play the European champions? They will not get the ball in, we’ll win by penalty kicks and then we play the world champions? So easy peasy!”

Hero of Hampden Amber Barrett and her father Sean Paul; Chloe Mustaki and her boyfriend Greg Sloggett (of Dundalk FC); and experienced trio Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey and Denise O’Sullivan were among the other speakers, while singer Gavin James closed out a fantastic night.

The celebrations continued this morning at Ireland’s UCD base, as each of the 23 players were presented with their World Cup jerseys one-by-one by Pauw ahead of a SuperBowl-style mixed zone.

Advertisement

Ruesha Littlejohn’s boxing ring walk delighted the droves of media present, as the women of the moment were clapped onto the stage where they were met by an embrace — and that coveted green jersey.

As they proudly held them for their first official World Cup squad photographs, one couldn’t help but think of Liberty Hall — “a real low point for women’s football in Ireland,” as McCabe put it last night — in 2017.

Six years later, six players from that group that fronted up to fight for fairness are heading to their first-ever major tournament: McCabe, Quinn, Fahey, Littlejohn, Diane Cadlwell and Áine O’Gorman.

(Megan Campbell would be too, had another injury setback not so cruelly denied her a spot in the squad announced on her 30th birthday.)

Ireland’s World Cup history makers 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/bEvbKkcIgk — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) June 29, 2023

Donall Farmer / INPHO Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

The morning continued in an adjoining room, where the players were stationed at 23 desks, ready to talk about everything and anything.

As the TV cameras started rolling and reporters hurried around grabbing soundbites, Pauw recorded a video on her own phone and soaked it all in. An hour of hustle and bustle followed, but all in all, it was an enjoyable, relaxed experience.

The players were open, engaging and entertaining, as always, and all types of ground was covered. The heartbreak and pain of recent days was left behind, as joy and jubilance took over, and heartwarming stories of breaking selection news to family were shared.

The stuff of dreams. Once an inconceivable one.

Expect some brilliant coverage from the event: the simply remarkable story of Sinéad Farrelly; Izzy Atkinson the bolter; the oldest and youngest in Fahey and Abbie Larkin — Fahey an All-Ireland champion before Larkin was even born, a stat unearthed by Second Captains’ Ciarán Murphy — triumphs over adversity; setbacks, sacrifice and what not else.

It was a chance to get into the nitty-gritty too: analysis of Group B and the technical side to players’ games.

Turning points for the team were picked out: for most, it was the 3-2 friendly win over Australia before the World Cup qualifying campaign began. A monumental result against higher-ranked opposition after a string of defeats, which came in tandem with the equal pay deal and sponsorships with Sky and Cadbury.

For others, it was the away win in Finland or the draw in Sweden. The bounceback from Kiev, where they vowed to make the World Cup in a distraught dressing room.

And of course that fateful night in Glasgow.

It’s about more of those now, making new World Cup memories aside from most watching on in 2002. Australia ’23 can be this team’s Italia ’90; Sydney’s Olympic Stadium their Giants Stadium moment.

McCabe’s message was “dare to dream,” the skipper ready to lead her country into “unknown territory” and keep inspiring the next generation.

Perhaps Kyra Carusa put it best as she captured the moment while describing the past few days.

“The way this room is, the way that you walked in and it was immediate conversations all over: Where do you go, what’s next? It’s been very much like that, which is cool,” she told The 42.

“This is a first for everyone, it’s so new. It’s new for you guys, new for us, new for our programme, coaches, staff, which is terrifying but also so exciting. I always think of it as when you’re younger and starting a new year at school, classes start and you’re so nervous of what’s to come but at the end of the year you’re wishing that you could go back to the beginning.

“I feel like that’s how we’re going to have to feel in it. You’re truly trying to embrace the moment, embrace the chaos.”

The first time only happens once, after all.