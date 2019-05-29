This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Olympic qualification countdown continues with Ireland men and women's squads set for Paris 7s

Anthony Eddy has fresh faces on board as his men embark on another testing tournament.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 May 2019, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,800 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4659737

THE FINAL LEG of the men’s Sevens World Series in Paris will give Ireland men another close-up view of the teams they will be facing on a regular basis in next year’s tournament.

Both Anthony Eddy’s men and Stan McDowell’s women will be more acutely focused on the need to build form ahead of Olympic qualifiers in July.

Ireland’s men are at the French leg of the World Series as an invitational side again after last week’s strong showing in London. 

The squad sees a host of changes with Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy and Mark Roche all rested while the uncapped Peter Maher of Old Belvedere and former Roscrea College star Cormac Izuchukwu are drafted in.

Cormac Izuchukwu with James McElroy Cormac Izuchukwu has a cut for Roscrea last year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The in-form men’s side will travel to Colomiers for Olympic qualifying on 13-14 July where they will face stiff competition from England, who cannot finish in the top four automatic qualifying places in the World Series. Only winner of the July tournament winner will earn qualification, with other hopefuls pitted into a repechage for the final places.

Ireland’s women will also take aim at a place in Tokyo 2020 on 13-14 July in Kazan, but their trip to Paris this weekend will see them take on the hosts in two exhibition matches while the men’s tournament breaks on Saturday.

Ireland’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe runs in for a try Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe will captain Ireland this weekend. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

France are the best-ranked European side in the women’s game (fifth) and McDowell’s charges will hope the fixtures prove a valuable build-up to the final leg of their World Series campaign in Biarritz, 15-16 June, where they will aim to improve on their current eighth place.

Ireland Men (Paris 7s 2019)

Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)
Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Billy Dardis (UCD) Captain
Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)
Cormac (Izzy) Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)*
Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster)
Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)
Harry McNulty (UCD)
Peter Maher (Old Belvedere)*
Mick McGrath (Clontarf)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)
Greg O’Shea (Shannon)
Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)

Saturday pool fixtures (to be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena)

Ireland v Argentina, 11.28am (Irish time)
Ireland v England, 2.54pm (Irish time)
Ireland v Fiji,  6.42pm (Irish time)

Ireland Women 7s (v France)

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)
Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)
Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) Captain
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)  

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie