Olympic qualification countdown continues with Ireland men and women's squads set for Paris 7s

THE FINAL LEG of the men’s Sevens World Series in Paris will give Ireland men another close-up view of the teams they will be facing on a regular basis in next year’s tournament.

Both Anthony Eddy’s men and Stan McDowell’s women will be more acutely focused on the need to build form ahead of Olympic qualifiers in July.

Ireland’s men are at the French leg of the World Series as an invitational side again after last week’s strong showing in London.

The squad sees a host of changes with Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy and Mark Roche all rested while the uncapped Peter Maher of Old Belvedere and former Roscrea College star Cormac Izuchukwu are drafted in.

Cormac Izuchukwu has a cut for Roscrea last year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The in-form men’s side will travel to Colomiers for Olympic qualifying on 13-14 July where they will face stiff competition from England, who cannot finish in the top four automatic qualifying places in the World Series. Only winner of the July tournament winner will earn qualification, with other hopefuls pitted into a repechage for the final places.

Ireland’s women will also take aim at a place in Tokyo 2020 on 13-14 July in Kazan, but their trip to Paris this weekend will see them take on the hosts in two exhibition matches while the men’s tournament breaks on Saturday.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe will captain Ireland this weekend. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

France are the best-ranked European side in the women’s game (fifth) and McDowell’s charges will hope the fixtures prove a valuable build-up to the final leg of their World Series campaign in Biarritz, 15-16 June, where they will aim to improve on their current eighth place.

Ireland Men (Paris 7s 2019)

Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD) Captain

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Cormac (Izzy) Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)*

Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Peter Maher (Old Belvedere)*

Mick McGrath (Clontarf)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)

Saturday pool fixtures (to be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena)

Ireland v Argentina, 11.28am (Irish time)

Ireland v England, 2.54pm (Irish time)

Ireland v Fiji, 6.42pm (Irish time)

Ireland Women 7s (v France)

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

