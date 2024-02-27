Ireland release Casey, Ahern, and Loughman for Munster duty

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has released Craig Casey, Tom Ahern, and Jeremy Loughman from his Six Nations squad in order to play for Munster this weekend.

The southern province face Zebre at Virgin Media Park in Cork in the URC on Friday night and have been bolstered by the return of the trio from Ireland camp.

Scrum-half Casey started Ireland’s win over Italy in round two of the Six Nations but missed out on involvement in the matchday 23 against Wales last weekend, while loosehead prop Loughman featured off the bench in the Italian game.

The uncapped 24-year-old Ahern was initially invited into Ireland camp as an additional training player before the Six Nations but was then named in the official squad ahead of the Wales game.

Casey, Loughman, and Ahern will be keen to get game time for Munster, who beat Harlequins in a friendly game in England last weekend.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree can also call on academy back row Ruadhán Quinn against Zebre, with the 20-year-old having completed the return-to-play protocols after a head injury.

However, academy wing Shay McCarthy suffered an ankle injury against Harlequins, while academy back row Daniel Okeke picked up an elbow issue. Both youngsters will go for scans and won’t feature against Zebre.

While Munster’s injury crisis has eased recently, they still have a lengthy list of absentees that includes Simon Zebo [knee], Pa Campbell [shoulder], John Hodnett [finger], Paddy Patterson [knee], Jack O’Donoghue [knee], Dave Kilcoyne [shoulder], Diarmuid Barron [foot], Jean Kleyn [eye/knee], Liam Coombes [shoulder], and Roman Salanoa [knee].