The Ireland team in Tallaght Stadium. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Fixture details confirmed for Ireland's Nations League opener against Turkiye

Ireland will travel to face Slovenia in Koper on Tuesday 25 February.
5.13pm, 14 Jan 2025

IRELAND WILL OPEN their 2025 Nations League campaign in Tallaght Stadium when they face Turkiye on Friday 21 February.

The League B Group 2 fixture will mark the first meeeting of the two teams at women’s senior international level, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Ireland will follow that up with a trip to face Slovenia in Koper on Tuesday 25 February.

Tickets for Ireland’s home game will go on sale at 10am on Friday 17 January, with Fan Republic subscribers able to secure tickets in a pre-sale on Thursday 16 January.

Details of Ireland’s home games against Greece on Tuesday 8 April and Slovenia on Tuesday 3 June will be confirmed at a later date.

