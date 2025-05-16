Three second-half tries help Munster to play-offs

Munster 30

Benetton 21

Stephen Barry, reports from Virgin Media Park

IT LOOKED DICEY at half-time, but three second-half tries secured Munster’s place in the URC play-offs and, crucially, next year’s Champions Cup.

The bonus-point victory over Benetton also extends the Munster rugby careers of Peter O’Mahony, Stephen Archer, and Conor Murray for another fortnight, at least.

For retiring duo O’Mahony and Archer, it was a memorable hometown send-off at a sold-out Virgin Media Park. O’Mahony watched the final dozen minutes surrounded by his family as he sat between his kids in the crowd behind the bench.

Beside them, his mother held up a sign: ‘I’m Peter O’Mahony’s mum and I’m retiring from mowing the lawn!!!’

Peter O'Mahony's mother Caroline. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Murray is set for a move abroad, and he saw out the victory at fly-half after Jack Crowley played through injury to lay the foundations.

Murray’s successor in the nine jersey, Craig Casey, marked his 100th Munster appearance with a man-of-the-match performance. It was capped with a conversion and penalty as Crowley handed over the place-kicking duties.

The hard-fought nine-point victory extended their 12-year unbeaten run over the Treviso-based side across 18 games.

Results over the weekend will determine the Reds’ quarter-final trip.

Munster didn’t get much purchase for their possession in the early stages until the 14th-minute breakthrough. Tom Farrell made the initial break before a Diarmuid Kilgallen offload sent O’Mahony pinballing towards the line. The forwards came close, but Tadhg Beirne decided to release the backs as Casey slipped Crowley away to score. The fly-half tapped over the conversion.

Benetton were level within five minutes as they cashed in on the game’s first penalty. Jacob Umaga kicked to the corner, and while the maul was stopped, the visitors broke through with quick hands from Ignacio Brex and Umaga to Rhyno Smith.

It was the briefest of leads. O’Mahony and Thaakir Abrahams smashed early replacement Tomas Albornoz under the kick-off to force the penalty. Crowley made no mistake off the tee for 10-7.

Benetton won a penalty of their own against from the next restart. But the Red legend intervened to rob the five-metre line-out and alleviate the immediate danger.

In the 29th minute, though, Munster were again beaten off a first-phase set piece. And once again, it was a repeat of the Brex-Umaga-Smith pattern. From a shaky scrum beyond halfway, Brex pulled back the ball to Umaga, who shook off a Casey tackle attempt, and Smith raced away to finish. Umaga’s kick made it 14-10.

Casey prevented a Benetton five-metre line-out and penned the Italians in their own 22, but the gap remained four at the break.

In the half-time live standings, Benetton were sixth and Munster were on the outside looking in from ninth.

That changed in the 44th minute. An advancing Munster maul was illegally stopped short, and Crowley opted for the corner again. Beirne claimed in the air again and as he recognised the opportunity, the captain called in half the backline for an 11-man push. It worked as Leinster loanee Lee Barron dived over for his first try in red on his third appearance.

They drove home that advantage five minutes later. Munster’s scrum pressure prevented Benetton from playing the ball as the hosts were handed the next put-in. They were still deep in their own half, but Crowley’s perfectly weighted kick was fielded by Kilgallen, who popped a pass for Abrahams to sprint for the corner.

With Crowley’s right leg heavily strapped, Casey stepped up to take the touchline kick. His only previous conversion was a drop-kick effort against the clock in the April 2021 loss to Toulouse. He nailed the shot for a valuable eight-point lead.

After O’Mahony departed to a standing ovation, Crowley’s deceptive kick allowed Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett to chase. They forced the penalty for Casey to make it a 25-14 lead.

Crowley could’ve made it double scores, but his drop-goal attempt drifted wide.

Benetton weren’t finished. Umaga kicked a penalty to the corner, and just when their maul looked held up, Bautista Bernasconi rolled over his teammates to touch down.

Umaga’s conversion made it a nervy 25-21 lead.

Munster got some luck when Ignacio Mendy strayed offside to provide a five-metre line-out. Beirne was the go-to option, and when the maul was stopped and the ball dropped, Josh Wycherley was alert to pick and drive over. Casey’s conversion missed the target.

Umaga had one last chance to reinvigorate their play-off hopes but pulled a long-range penalty wide.

Munster scorers: Tries: Jack Crowley, Lee Barron, Thaakir Abrahams, Josh Wycherley. Conversions: Jack Crowley [1/2], Craig Casey [1/2]. Penalties: Jack Crowley [1/1], Craig Casey [1/1]

Benetton scorers: Tries: Rhyno Smith 2, Bautista Bernasconi. Conversions: Jacob Umaga [3/3]. Penalties: Jacob Umaga [0/1]

MUNSTER: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell (Seán O’Brien 78), Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley (Conor Murray 74), Craig Casey; Michael Milne (Josh Wycherley 56), Niall Scannell (Lee Barron 32, HIA), Stephen Archer (John Ryan 62); Jean Kleyn (Fineen Wycherley 74), Tadhg Beirne (captain); Peter O’Mahony (Tom Ahern 53), John Hodnett (Alex Kendellen 56), Gavin Coombes.

BENETTON: Rhyno Smith; Ignacio Mendy, Tommaso Menoncello (Nicolò Casilio 56), Ignacio Brex (Malakai Fekitoa 51), Paolo Odogwu (Tomas Albornoz 11); Jacob Umaga, Alessandro Garbisi; Thomas Gallo (Mirco Spagnolo 62), Siua Maile (Bautista Bernasconi 51), Simone Ferrari (Tiziano Pasquali 67); Scott Scrafton (Niccolò Cannone 51), Federico Ruzza (captain); Riccardo Favretto (Sebastian Negri 51), Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone.

Ref: Mike Adamson (SRU).