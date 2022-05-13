Ireland's Nations League clash with Ukraine to be held in Polish city of Łódź

IRELAND’S UEFA NATIONS League fixture away to Ukraine will be held in the Polish city of Łódź.

Ireland host Ukraine in Dublin on 8 June, with the venue for the return game mired in uncertainty since the Russian invasion. The Ukraine FA have today confirmed that the game with Ireland on 14 June – along with their clash with Armenia on 11 June – will be staged at the 18,000-capacity Stadion Krola in Lodz, a city 120km from Warsaw.

“The Ukrainian national team will play two home matches in the League of Nations 2022/2023 against Armenia (June 11) and Ireland (June 14) at the Municipal Stadium of the LKS (accommodating 18,000 spectators) in the Polish city of Lodz”, read a statement by the Ukraine FA.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign opens with a trip to Yerevan to face Armenia on 4 June, which is followed by consecutive home games against Ukraine and Scotland on 8 and 11 June.

Ukraine’s postponed World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland will take place on 2 June, which will be followed by the play-off decider against Wales on 5 June.