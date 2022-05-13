Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Nations League clash with Ukraine to be held in Polish city of Łódź

Ireland’s ‘away’ game against Ukraine is set for 14 June.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 13 May 2022, 5:01 PM
14 minutes ago 123 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5763467
Stephen Kenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Stephen Kenny.
Stephen Kenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S UEFA NATIONS League fixture away to Ukraine will be held in the Polish city of Łódź. 

Ireland host Ukraine in Dublin on 8 June, with the venue for the return game mired in uncertainty since the Russian invasion. The Ukraine FA have today confirmed that the game with Ireland on 14 June – along with their clash with Armenia on 11 June – will be staged at the 18,000-capacity Stadion Krola in Lodz, a city 120km from Warsaw. 

“The Ukrainian national team will play two home matches in the League of Nations 2022/2023 against Armenia (June 11) and Ireland (June 14) at the Municipal Stadium of the LKS (accommodating 18,000 spectators) in the Polish city of Lodz”, read a statement by the Ukraine FA. 

Ireland’s Nations League campaign opens with a trip to Yerevan to face Armenia on 4 June, which is followed by consecutive home games against Ukraine and Scotland on 8 and 11 June. 

Ukraine’s postponed World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland will take place on 2 June, which will be followed by the play-off decider against Wales on 5 June. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie