Ryan Byrne/INPHO Sinclair Armstrong is included in the matchday squad.
Ireland matchday squad confirmed for Netherlands showdown
Stephen Kenny’s side welcome the Dutch to Dublin tonight.
17 minutes ago

STEPHEN KENNY HAS confirmed his Ireland matchday squad for tonight’s crucial European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands.

The Aviva Stadium hosts the showdown, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

Sinclair Armstrong is named in the 23 after his call-up on Friday, but fellow late addition Jonathan Afolabi doesn’t make the cut.

Matt Doherty and Andrew Omobamidele return to the matchday squad, having been absent for the 2-0 defeat to France in Paris.

Injured duo Mark Travers and Darragh Lenihan miss out, with Max O’Leary drafted in as goalkeeper cover.

