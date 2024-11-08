Whatever about the sledging, the rugby tonight promises fireworks

IRELAND AS SIX-point favourites against the All Blacks. It’s as good an indicator as any of how Irish rugby has taken huge strides forward over the last decade.

Long gone are the days when Irish teams were whipping boys or brave losers against the Kiwis. Ireland have won five of the last nine meetings between these sides, two of them coming on New Zealand soil.

Ever since November 2013 when the All Blacks broke Irish hearts at the death, this fixture has thrown up enthralling contests. The only genuine blowout was the 2019 World Cup quarter-final when Ireland were well off the pace.

Last year’s quarter-final in France was one of the greatest games of the professional era. The series decider in 2022 was a rip-roaring contest too, Ireland’s 10-point winning margin not reflective of how they had to cling on in the closing stages.

And yet, there has been an air of confidence among some Irish supporters ahead of tonight’s clash [KO 8.10pm, Virgin/TNT], a belief that Andy Farrell’s men will simply have too much quality for the All Blacks on this occasion. The bookies fancy the home side too.

That Ireland’s most recent outing was a superb win over the Springboks in South Africa helps, as does the fact that they are back-to-back Six Nations champions. The current 19-game winning streak is relevant too.

Getting key men like Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, and Mack Hansen back into the starting XV after they missed South Africa has only added to the sense of belief in some Irish quarters.

There were injury worries over hookers Rónan Kelleher and Rob Herring, sub out-half Ciarán Frawley, and replacement back row Peter O’Mahony in recent weeks, but they’re all involved.

Ireland were left distraught in Paris last year. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The only big injury blow is the loss of tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong. Three penalty concessions were key in last year’s World Cup defeat to the Kiwis and it’s set to be a crucial part of tonight’s battle again, with Australian referee Nic Berry in charge. Still, Ireland have faith in Finlay Bealham, who starts at number three.

Whatever about the scrum, where interpretation is pivotal, Ireland can rightly feel that their pack is beefy enough to do lots of damage in contact tonight. These Irish forwards don’t see themselves as physically inferior to anyone.

“If you look at the pack, obviously [Tadhg] ‘Bernie’ at six and the two lads in the second row [Joe McCarthy and James Ryan], it’s a pretty big and physical pack, and pretty fit as well,” said Ireland captain Caelan Doris, who is also well capable of mixing it.

Ireland haven’t played for nearly four months and they begin this November series with their biggest game, arguably the biggest of the entire window. So it’s useful that they’ve generally started campaigns well under Farrell. The stirring win over France on the opening weekend of this year’s Six Nations is one example.

Advertisement

The Kiwis will surely feel they have greater rhythm as a team, having played 11 Tests under new boss Scott Robertson since July, including last weekend’s narrow win over England. That came with an injury toll as hooker Codie Taylor and out-half Beauden Barrett miss out tonight after suffering concussions in London.

So in step the explosive Asafo Aumua and the dashing Damian McKenzie at number two and 10, respectively. They can both be game-changers but Robertson would surely have loved to call on Taylor and Barrett’s more extensive experience in games like this one.

McKenzie will have to control the Kiwis’ kicking game well for it’s sure to be a big part of the game given how a new refereeing directive has instantly created more one-on-one aerial battles and the broken-play situations that come with them.

Those scenarios are when the likes of Kiwi fullback Will Jordan – who now has an astonishing 36 tries in 38 Tests – come alive.

“It’s tricky because they can massively create something from nothing in terms of transitions or if there’s scraps. They’ve guys like [Mark] Tele’a, [Wallace] Sititi, [Ardie] Savea, so many throughout their team who can just turn it on and create a bit of magic for them,” said Doris.

Jordie Barrett will join Leinster after the November Tests. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“Obviously, it’s about our connections in defence, being ahead of the game, trying to win scraps, all those little bits are important in trying to negate that threat, but it’s definitely a big one.”

On the other hand, New Zealand will have to worry about Ireland’s clever phase-play attack. In that sense, it’s a contrast of styles. A systems team against a team that includes a few sensations.

While the Kiwis held out in that exhausting five-minute final passage last year as Ireland threw despairing punches, it’s worth remembering that Farrell’s side did damage to New Zealand’s defence with their phase-play attack too. The All Blacks’ defensive approach was to sit off Ireland that day so it will be interesting to see what they present this time.

Ireland will also be excited to launch some of new backs coach Andrew Goodman’s strike plays.

Jack Crowley will be looking to steer the Irish efforts with the ball, continuing his growth as the starting out-half while Frawley hopes for plenty of time off the bench to pick up where he left off in South Africa.

And Doris will be the man tasked with managing Berry calmly and confidently, with Scott Barrett sure to be getting in the Australian’s ear from the other side.

Doris’ reign as Ireland captain started with that superb second Test win over the Springboks back in July so these are early days in his leadership. Given that Doris is generally Ireland’s destroyer-in-chief at defensive rucks, he’ll have to find balance if he’s to stay in Berry’s good books.

“I still want to create chaos when I can at a breakdown,” said Doris. “I need to make smart decisions there obviously, but I don’t think it makes too much of a difference.”

Reiko Ioane will be ready for the boos. @Inpho / Photosport/Andrew Cornaga @Inpho / Photosport/Andrew Cornaga / Photosport/Andrew Cornaga

The back row head-to-heads are one thrilling part of this tie, with Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Beirne going up against Savea, Sam Cane, and breakout star Sititi.

Everywhere you look, there are juicy contests in store. Bundee Aki is back alongside Garry Ringrose, with soon-to-be Leinster centre Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane on the other side in midfield.

Ioane is, of course, going to be the pantomime villain tonight and he’ll be ready for the boos but the purely rugby aspect of this Test is more than enough reason to be excited.

The sledging that has become part of this rivalry has developed because the battles between these two teams have been so great. So bring on the fireworks. Here’s to another classic under Friday night lights in Dublin.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Iain Henderson

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Conor Murray

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Jamie Osborne

New Zealand:

15. Will Jordan

14. Mark Tele’a

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Damian McKenzie

9. Cortez Ratima

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. George Bell

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Samipeni Finau

21. Cam Roigard

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Stephen Perofeta

Referee: Nic Berry [Rugby Australia].