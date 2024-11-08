All Blacks storm Dublin as sloppy Ireland come off second best

Ireland 13

New Zealand 23

IRELAND WALKED TOWARDS the haka, setting a defiant tone, but their challenge against the All Blacks ended with something of a whimper.

There was plenty of stern resistance from Andy Farrell’s men in defence in their opening November Test but ultimately they were well short of their best.

Their attack was nowhere near the standard they expect of themselves, rust all over their performance as they knocked on too many times in slippery conditions, as well as losing a couple of key breakdowns, and seeing their lineout pinched twice.

Ireland did score one try through Josh van der Flier during a sin-bin spell for Leinster-bound centre Jordie Barrett, but Farrell’s men didn’t do enough damage with their possession and ended up having to do a lot of energy-sapping defending as a result. A penalty count of 13 was poor too.

The All Blacks were happy to take their points throughout, out-half Damian McKenzie slotting six penalties, and they took their one try chance in clinical fashion as McKenzie directed a brilliant attack that yielded Will Jordan’s 37th try in 39 Tests.

When Ireland scored 10 points early in the second half during Barrett’s time in the bin, it looked like they might recover from a first half that featured too many sloppy moments but the Kiwis were as resilient as ever in staying in the fight and pulling ahead of Ireland.

Rieko Ioane was the man who led their haka and they battled hard for their first win in Dublin since 2016. They were helped home by a big bench impact in the final quarter as the likes of Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, and Patrick Tuipulotu made their presence felt, whereas Ireland didn’t have much impact from theirs.

It was a game that Farrell’s side never really controlled, with the Ireland boss taking out-half Jack Crowley off with a quarter still left to give Ciarán Frawley a chance.

But it was McKenzie who bossed this game, earning the player of the match award in his best Test of the season under Scott Robertson.

‘Razor’ has had an up-and-down first year with the All Blacks but this was a big performance and result. Ireland must go back to the drawing board before welcoming Argentina to the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

Rieko Ioane led the All Blacks haka. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Kick-off was a minute late with all the pre-match theatre and both teams took their time to settle into the contest.

Andrew Porter looked alert from the off, though, as he blocked down a Cortez Ratima box kick and forced a knock-on from Will Jordan as he followed up. Ireland spilled the ball forward on their first visit into the Kiwi 22 but had the lead after eight minutes when Jordie Barrett was penalised for obstructing the Irish kick chase. Crowley made it 3-0.

The visitors were soon level, Ratima breaking through a Finlay Bealham tackle after initially dropping the ball backwards. Ireland scrambled but then Bealham was pinged for not rolling clear at the breakdown and Damian McKenzie slotted the three points.

There was more attacking frustration for Ireland in the arm wrestle that followed for the remainder of the first half, Aki knocking on as space beckoned in front of him, All Blacks flanker Wallace Sititi making a breakdown poach, and Kiwi locks Tupou Vaa’i and Scott Barrett both stealing Irish lineouts on the halfway line.

Yet the Irish defence was aggressive and proactive, Garry Ringrose hammering public enemy number one Ioane at one stage, while Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, and Aki made crucial tackles at various stages.

Joe McCarthy and Scott Barrett introduce themselves. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

But their lack of attacking success meant they had to soak up lots of pressure and it looked like they might crack in the 27th minute as the All Blacks kicked into the left corner, only for hooker Asafo Aumua to throw into the lineout crooked.

The Kiwis still got three points as Ireland were free-kicked for Gibson-Park not feeding into the scrum quickly enough, but Farrell’s men were soon down the other end.

Again, they left frustrated. This time, Ratima was blessed to get away with what looked like an illegal steal at a breakdown metres from his own line, allowing the Kiwis to kick clear.

The All Blacks nudged 9-3 in front via more pressure in the Irish 22, narrowing up their ball-carrying to good effect as referee Nic Berry warned Ireland captain Caelan Doris about the mounting penalty count in his side’s defensive territory.

But Ireland had the final say in the first half and it was a big one. Aki made inroads off a lineout and offloaded to Ringrose before Jordie Barrett connected with him shoudler-to-head. A quick TMO review and Berry showed the Kiwi centre a yellow and sent the incident for a bunker review.

Crowley kicked the three points to leave Ireland 9-6 behind at the break, as Barrett anxiously awaited the verdict from foul play review officer Ben Whitehouse.

Jordie Barrett's high tackle on Garry Ringrose. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There was relief for Barrett with confirmation that he would return from the sin bin but New Zealand had a disastrous start to the second half as they were done for obstruction from the kick-off, inviting Ireland to kick into the left corner.

The Kiwis pinched the ball back from the maul as Kelleher looked to offload out of it, but that left Sam Cane in a tough spot – Aki and James Lowe hammered him over his own tryline for a five-metre scrum.

And finally, Ireland were clinical. Doris made a huge carry off the base, Ringrose, Ryan, Porter, and Beirne followed before van der Flier produced an explosive, ruthless finish through Tamaiti Williams, Sititi and Ratima. Crowley converted for 13-9.

But the away side were back within a point quickly, hooker Aumua making a great breakdown turnover and McKenzie successful with his shot at goal again. Barrett returned from the bin.

After the efficient start to the half with the van der Flier score, Ireland returned to their sloppier ways as McCarthy and Crowley spilt the ball forward on two consecutive attacks.

As Farrell cut a frustrated figure in the coaching box, Ireland fans sensed their team needed a lift and launched into the first rendition of ‘The Fields’ of the night.

Ireland celebrate van der Flier's try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Kiwis were close to nudging back in front in the 57th minute when Ryan and Bealham failed to roll clear of a tackle.

From 45 metres out, McKenzie hit the right post and Ireland’s one-point lead was intant.

Farrell responded by sending on four of his bench options, including out-half Ciarán Frawley.

It was the Kiwi replacement props, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Pasilio Tosi, who had an immediate impact, helping their team to a scrum penalty as Berry pinged Bealham – just back on after an injury for his replacement Tom O’Toole – for “stepping out and straight across.”

McKenzie’s shot sent the visitors 15-13 in front and Ireland continued to err in attack as sub lock Iain Henderson knocked on a Frawley pass to his back shoulder. From the ensuing possession, New Zealand surged downfield and Henderson gave up a penalty for not releasing at the breakdown.

McKenzie gladly took the three again. Ireland trailed by five with 15 minutes to go.

They needed to find accuracy and energy. Instead, their defence finally cracked.

The Kiwis flooded forward, sniffing blood. They swept the ball wide to the right where Savea sent wing Mark Tele’a hurtling towards the line only for Hugo Keenan to stop him short. New Zealand simply swung the ball all the way to the left, McKenzie throwing a beauty of a pass to allow Aumua to send Jordan over to score untouched.

Damian McKenzie was accurate off the tee. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

McKenzie couldn’t convert but Ireland were in a hole at 23-13 and a Frawley knock-on under the high ball only added to the gloom.

It was a long Lowe kick that lifted it. He hammers the ball from just outside his own 22 all the way down into the Kiwis’, a stunning 50:22 kick.

But as Ireland searched for a way back in, Savea pounced for another Kiwi breakdown turnover.

Fans started heading for the exits before the final whistle sounded.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Josh van der Flier

Conversions: Jack Crowley [1 from 1]

Penalties: Jack Crowley [2 from 2]

New Zealand scorers:

Tries: Will Jordan

Conversions: Damian McKenzie [0 from 1]

Penalties: Damian McKenzie [6 from 6]

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose (Jamie Osborne ’70), Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley (Ciarán Frawley ’58), Jamison Gibson-Park (Conor Murray ’74); Andrew Porter (Cian Healy ’74), Rónan Kelleher (Rob Herring ’58), Finlay Bealham (Tom O’Toole ’58 – reversal ’60); Joe McCarthy (Iain Henderson ’58), James Ryan (Peter O’Mahony ’70); Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain).

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan; Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett (yellow card ’40 to ’51), Caleb Clarke (Anton Lienert-Brown ’70); Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima (Cam Roigard ’51); Tamaiti Williams (Ofa Tu’ungafasi ’60), Asafo Aumua (George Bell ‘), Tyrel Lomax (Pasilio Tosi ’60); Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’i (Patrick Tuipulotu ’58); Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane (Samipeni Finau ’73), Ardie Savea.

Replacement not used: Stephen Perofeta