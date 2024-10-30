Autumn Tests have been a happy hunting ground for Ireland

THE ONLY SHAME is that this autumn window isn’t giving us a third Test between Ireland and the Springboks to complete this year’s series. They’ll settle for their win apiece in July and watch each other from afar this November.

Ireland’s schedule in the coming weeks is exciting anyway, with New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia intriguing opponents for different reasons. It has a bumper feel given the addition of that fourth Test against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies to celebrate the IRFU’s 150th anniversary.

Two Friday night fixtures against the All Blacks and Pumas should result in raucous occasions, with kick-off in both at 8.10pm.

Autumn Tests on home soil have generally been happy hunting ground for Ireland and they’ve had an excellent record against visiting Southern Hemisphere heavyweights.

November 2021 was arguably when the Andy Farrell era took flight, Ireland beating the All Blacks 29-20 in between hammerings of Japan and Argentina. The following year, they enjoyed a clean sweep against the Springboks, Fiji, and the Wallabies.

Under Schmidt, Ireland had many strong autumn outings and you have to go all the way back to 2016 for their most recent November Test defeat in Dublin. That was when an angry All Blacks team rolled into town to avenge their defeat to Schmidt’s men in Chicago a fortnight before. It was violent stuff and the Kiwis left with a 21-9 win.

Schmidt’s very first campaign with Ireland was the 2014 November Tests when there were defeats to Australia and the All Blacks, but the latter game was at the heart of the major success they had in the following years.

Ireland were more beatable in the autumn in Dublin back in the Declan Kidney and Eddie O’Sullivan days but there were still memorable occasions like a 2009 victory over the Springboks in Croke Park and a ROG-inspired win against the South Africans at Lansdowne Road in 2004.

What does any of it matter, given Ireland can’t get past the World Cup quarter-finals? That’s the argument their critics make, pointing out that the November Tests are just friendlies.

The sport of rugby agrees in one sense, with the new Nations Championship launching in 2026 to ensure that these autumn games will soon be part of a genuine competition.

Ireland players before flying out to Portugal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

But those jibes about autumn friendlies ignore the ferocity of the rugby we see every year. There will be nothing friendly about the meeting of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in nine days.

The Johnny Sexton v Rieko Ioane kerfuffle only added to the spice but this rivalry was already as heated as they come. Once Ireland started getting wins over the All Blacks, they finally took Irish rugby seriously. Their brilliant World Cup quarter-final performance against the Irish came after 14 unhappy months in the wake of Ireland winning a series in New Zealand. They were cathartic scenes at Stade de France.

Regardless of specific rivalries, these players and coaches are relentless competitors who take huge pride in playing for their countries. Even without a real trophy on offer in the coming weeks, there’s no doubt games will be as fiercely contested as ever. A good autumn can make or break for a player’s Test career.

Not that it is direct motivation for players but ranking points are on offer, all the more so for the touring teams given that away wins have great value. The World Rugby rankings aren’t exactly the most riveting thing but they matter when it comes to World Cup draws.

The pool draw for the 2027 tournament is due to take place in January 2026 and being as well positioned as possible could be pivotal for some nations’ hopes at the World Cup. It might seem like a long way off but 14 months goes quickly in rugby.

Ireland travelled to Portugal yesterday for a training camp ahead of their Tests and although there was rain today in the Algarve, Farrell and his men can get stuck into some high-quality work without distractions.

Ireland will get another chance to watch New Zealand this weekend as Scott Robertson’s men aim to back up last weekend’s 64-19 win over Japan in Tokyo by beating England at Twickenham. The English owe them one after two frustrating defeats on Kiwi soil in July.

It hasn’t been all plain-sailing for ‘Razor’ in his first year as All Blacks boss, with Japan-based Richie Mo’unga missed at out-half and legendary locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock leaving an obvious hole upon finishing Test rugby.

The Kiwis remain an excellent side, with the emergence of players like explosive back row Wallace Sititi only adding to the threats they bring.

Argentina were surely disappointed to end the Rugby Championship in third having played some sensational rugby under head coach Felipe Contepomi and highly-regarded attack specialist Kendrick Lynn. Their set-piece launches, daring counter-attack, and fluid phase-play attack are thrilling and should ask demanding questions of Ireland.

James Lowe, Cian Healy, and Finlay Bealham. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have won the past three meetings between the sides, all in Dublin, but the Pumas caused Irish rugby serious pain in 2015 with their World Cup quarter-final win.

Fiji were World Cup quarter-finalists last year and won the Pacific Nations Cup in September, having enjoyed a victory away to Georgia during the summer.

Coached by Mick Byrne, the Fijians have never beaten Ireland but will hope for a huge upset at the eighth time of trying. Star backs like Waisale Nayacalevu, Semi Radradra, and Josua Tuisova are always a handful, while uncapped centre Sireli Maqala has been in stunning form for Bayonne in the Top 14.

The visit of Schmidt’s Wallabies rounds the campaign off nicely for Ireland. It was a tough Rugby Championship for the Australians as they won just one of their six games, so they come into this campaign at a low ebb.

The return of Will Skelton is an obvious boost given that the Wallabies seemed to be missing sheer grunt at times earlier this year, while Schmidt will hope Japan-based centre Samu Kerevi can scale former heights to offer more collision dominance.

It’s jarring to see the Wallabies ranked 10th in the world but their run of games against England, Wales, Scotland, and Farrell’s Ireland offers the chance to start climbing again.

There were many glimpses of Schmidt’s coaching influence during the Rugby Championship but the longstanding, crippling issue of big individual errors remained a blight on the Wallabies’ game. They’ll aim to be solid and hard to beat.

So there’s plenty for Farrell and his coaching team to sink their teeth into over the next month, without even addressing the various selection battles and tactical plans in the Irish camp.

There may even be a new face involved with the coaching team as Sexton is expected to return in a part-time capacity to mentor Ireland’s developing out-halves and work on the kicking game.

It’s nearly time to strap in for another burst of brilliant Test rugby.