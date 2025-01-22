Ireland reach Super Sixes at ICC U19 Women's World Cup after dramatic win against Pakistan

IRELAND EDGED OUT Pakistan by 13 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method) to secure a spot in the Super Sixes at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

For a third consecutive time Niamh MacNulty called correctly at the toss and opted to bat in this must-win game for her side.

Coming into this fixture, Pakistan had similarly also lost a match and had one abandoned due to rain. However due to their superior net run rate, Pakistan would be the ones to progress to the next stages of the tournament with England and USA should this game not be completed.

Advertisement

Ireland were immediately off to the perfect start with Alice Walsh striking a boundary through the covers off the very first ball. Freya Sargent then combined to bolster this explosive start until her own dismissal in the fourth over.

Rain arrived a ball later and resulted in a long break. A break in showers eventually brought about a reduced game of nine overs per side, with a three-over powerplay and two overs per bowler.

Upon returning to the crease Alice Walsh (31 off 19) wrestled back momentum for her side after the long delay. With her dismissal in the seventh over Ireland struggled to find boundaries as freely as they had done before but managed to push hard with their running between the wickets.

A score of 69/5 from nine overs now looked formidable considering the knock-out nature of the game. This was then also adjusted by DLS due to the previous rain interruptions which meant Pakistan now needed 73 to win from their nine overs.

Ireland’s bowlers initially couldn’t find the early breakthrough they desperately needed but soon had their wish with the run out of Fatima Khan in the third over. A few balls later Freya Sargent then bowled Zoofishan Ayyaz and now pressure was slowly building on the chasing side. Two more run outs in the next over then raised the heat.

At 34-4, there was still time for a possible plot twist but Ellie McGee (2-13), Lara McBride (1-10) and Niamh McNulty (0-4) combined to close out a famous result for Ireland U19s Women and secure their involvement in the next stages of the tournament.

Match summary:

Ireland 69-5 (9 overs; A Walsh 31; M Khalid 2-6)

Pakistan 59-7 (9 overs; K Khan 12; E McGee 2-13)

Ireland won by 13 runs (DLS method)