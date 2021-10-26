Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sold-out Aviva Stadium crowd set to welcome Ronaldo and Portugal next month

It will be the first full home crowd at a Republic of Ireland fixture since Covid struck.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 12:47 PM
54 minutes ago 1,764 Views 3 Comments
Ireland’s Callum Robinson celebrates scoring against Qatar.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Portugal next month has been sold out as the Aviva Stadium returns to 100% capacity.

The Association confirmed that the clash on 11 November is officially a sell-out, giving Stephen Kenny his first home game in front of a full crowd as Ireland boss. Tickets went on general sale this morning at 10am.

The easing of government restrictions last week meant sports stadia can return to full capacity with the Lansdowne Road venue’s full capacity at 51,700.

Ireland have already been eliminated from the qualification race but spirits are high in the camp following recent wins over Qatar and Azerbaijan.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals as Portugal defeated Kenny’s side at Estadio Algarve last month.

