Ireland prop Ryan signs for Chiefs Super Rugby team

IRELAND PROP John Ryan will join New Zealand franchise the Chiefs for the 2023 Super Rugby campaign, it was announced Wednesday.

The Chiefs have drafted in the 34-year-old Ryan as cover for injured New Zealand prop Angus Ta’avao, who is sidelined by a neck injury.

Ryan has made 24 appearances for Ireland and was part of the squad which won the Grand Slam in 2018 by winning all of their Six Nations matches.

“It’s an exciting challenge that myself and my family are very much looking forward to,” Ryan said ahead of the move to New Zealand in February.

“The Chiefs are a top-class team and I look forward to adding what I can to their vision and goals for the season ahead.”

The experienced tight-head prop has been a stalwart for Munster, playing 201 games for the Irish province.

He recently returned to Munster following a brief spell at Wasps before the English club went into administration.

Ryan played in the Barbarians team which defeated New Zealand’s second-string side, an All Blacks XV, in London last month.

Chiefs’ head coach Clayton McMillan is pleased to have signed the Irishman.

“Finding a replacement with relative experience has not been easy and we are delighted to have landed John,” McMillan added.

“We have players who have opposed and played alongside him.

“They strongly advocated his ability and character.

“His history at Munster and Ireland speaks volumes of his ability and durability, and we look forward to welcoming John and his family.”

The Chiefs reached the semifinals of the 2022 Super Rugby campaign where they lost to eventual winners the Crusaders.

