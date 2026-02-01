Ireland qualify for T20 Women's World Cup after overcoming Thailand

Ireland 121-8 (20 overs; G Lewis 26, A Hunter 24; S Laomi 4-24)

Thailand 59 (16.1 overs; N Chaiwai 22; A Kelly 4-7, L McBride 3-6)

Ireland won by 62 runs

IRELAND HAVE qualified for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales after a convincing win by 62 runs against Thailand in Nepal today.

Openers Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter began well before the latter was dismissed with her favoured sweep shot in the final over of the powerplay.

Advertisement

Orla Prendergast maintained the momentum, but the wicket of Lewis with an unconventional stumping brought Thailand back into the match.

After the wicket of Prendergast in the 12th over, Ireland then quickly lost Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell and Arlene Kelly amid difficult conditions for batters.

But Louise Little and Jane Maguire subsequently impressed, putting on a crucial partnership of 25 to bring Ireland to a strong total.

Prendergast was then hit for two boundaries but responded by bowling Chantham two deliveries later.

Lara McBride removed Chaihan from the other end before Aimee Maguire prized out two wickets after the powerplay.

In addition, Player of the Match Arlene Kelly, celebrating her 100th cap across formats, made a significant impact (4-7, including two wickets in two balls) to book Ireland’s ticket for the World Cup in four months.

It was also a milestone 50th appearance for Louise Little, while captain Gaby Lewis finished the day as top runscorer for the tournament with 276 runs.