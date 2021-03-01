BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

Ireland release 13 players to feature in this week's inter-pro derbies

21-year-old lock Ryan Baird is one of 23 players who will remain with Ireland this week.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 1 Mar 2021, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,591 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5368820
Craig Casey returns to Munster this week after making his Ireland debut.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Craig Casey returns to Munster this week after making his Ireland debut.
Craig Casey returns to Munster this week after making his Ireland debut.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has released 13 players from the Ireland squad to play for their provinces in this weekend’s Pro14 derbies, while he will gather a 23-man group for a short training camp later this week as preparations begin for the Six Nations clash with Scotland on 14 March.

The following players have been released to their provinces ahead of the inter-provincial clashes between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday, and Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday:

Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan

Leinster: Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier

Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell

Ulster: Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole.

Ireland confirmed that the four players who sustained injuries during Saturday’s win over Italy in Rome – Jordan Larmour [hip], Tadgh Furlong [ankle], Dave Kilcoyne [head injury], and Ronan Kelleher [ankle] – are continuing their recovery under the supervision of the national medical team.

All four of them will be part of Ireland’s two-day training camp on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Interestingly, Farrell has opted to retain 21-year-old lock Ryan Baird, who made his debut off the bench against Italy. The Leinster youngster will hope to be involved against Scotland in two weekends’ time.

Ireland’s 23-man squad for training camp:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Forwards:

Cian Healy 
Dave Kilcoyne 
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Andrew Porter
Tadhg Furlong
James Ryan
Iain Henderson 
Ryan Baird 
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan
Will Connors
CJ Stander

Backs:

Conor Murray
Jamison Gibson Park 
Johnny Sexton
Billy Burns 
Robbie Henshaw
Garry Ringrose
Hugo Keenan
Jordan Larmour
James Lowe
Keith Earls.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie