Ireland release 13 players to feature in this week's inter-pro derbies

Craig Casey returns to Munster this week after making his Ireland debut.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has released 13 players from the Ireland squad to play for their provinces in this weekend’s Pro14 derbies, while he will gather a 23-man group for a short training camp later this week as preparations begin for the Six Nations clash with Scotland on 14 March.

The following players have been released to their provinces ahead of the inter-provincial clashes between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday, and Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday:

Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan

Leinster: Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier

Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell

Ulster: Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole.

Ireland confirmed that the four players who sustained injuries during Saturday’s win over Italy in Rome – Jordan Larmour [hip], Tadgh Furlong [ankle], Dave Kilcoyne [head injury], and Ronan Kelleher [ankle] – are continuing their recovery under the supervision of the national medical team.

All four of them will be part of Ireland’s two-day training camp on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Interestingly, Farrell has opted to retain 21-year-old lock Ryan Baird, who made his debut off the bench against Italy. The Leinster youngster will hope to be involved against Scotland in two weekends’ time.

Ireland’s 23-man squad for training camp:

Forwards:

Cian Healy

Dave Kilcoyne

Rob Herring

Ronan Kelleher

Andrew Porter

Tadhg Furlong

James Ryan

Iain Henderson

Ryan Baird

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Conan

Will Connors

CJ Stander

Backs:

Conor Murray

Jamison Gibson Park

Johnny Sexton

Billy Burns

Robbie Henshaw

Garry Ringrose

Hugo Keenan

Jordan Larmour

James Lowe

Keith Earls.