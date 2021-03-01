Ireland release 13 players to feature in this week's inter-pro derbies

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has released 13 players from the Ireland squad to play for their provinces in this weekend’s Pro14 derbies, while he will gather a 23-man group for a short training camp later this week as preparations begin for the Six Nations clash with Scotland on 14 March.
The following players have been released to their provinces ahead of the inter-provincial clashes between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday, and Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday:
Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan
Leinster: Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier
Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell
Ulster: Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole.
Ireland confirmed that the four players who sustained injuries during Saturday’s win over Italy in Rome – Jordan Larmour [hip], Tadgh Furlong [ankle], Dave Kilcoyne [head injury], and Ronan Kelleher [ankle] – are continuing their recovery under the supervision of the national medical team.
All four of them will be part of Ireland’s two-day training camp on Thursday and Friday of this week.
Interestingly, Farrell has opted to retain 21-year-old lock Ryan Baird, who made his debut off the bench against Italy. The Leinster youngster will hope to be involved against Scotland in two weekends’ time.
Ireland’s 23-man squad for training camp:
Forwards:
Cian Healy
Dave Kilcoyne
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Andrew Porter
Tadhg Furlong
James Ryan
Iain Henderson
Ryan Baird
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan
Will Connors
CJ Stander
Backs:
Conor Murray
Jamison Gibson Park
Johnny Sexton
Billy Burns
Robbie Henshaw
Garry Ringrose
Hugo Keenan
Jordan Larmour
James Lowe
Keith Earls.
