Courageous Ireland fall short at London 7s after narrow defeat to Fiji

IRELAND’S BID FOR London 7s glory may have come to an end this afternoon in Twickenham, but Anthony Eddy’s side will come away from the tournament with their heads held high after a 33-24 quarter-final defeat to Fiji.

Ireland were narrowly beaten by Fiji this afternoon in Twickenham.

Coming off the back of a tremendous pool stage, which saw them win two of their three fixtures, Ireland entered today’s last-eight tie full of confidence.

Jordan Conroy starred during yesterday’s pool-ending game against Scotland but it was Mick McGrath, whose late score secured victory against England, who got the Boys in Green up and running this afternoon.

McGrath’s back-to-back tries in the opening three minutes saw Ireland race into an early 12-0 lead before the Meli Derenalagi dragged the Pacific Islanders back into the game.

Aminiasi Tuimaba nudged Fiji 14-12 ahead before Jerry Tuwai and Vilimoni Botitu scored in quick succession to establish a 16-point lead.

McGrath touches down for Ireland.

As was a feature of Ireland’s entire London 7s campaign, Conroy and Ian Fitzpatrick scored late to set up a grandstand finish for the Irish. Despite the Billy Dardis’ late yellow card, Eddy’s side kept up the fight.

But with the game at 28-24 ticking into the final minute, substitute Asaeli Tuivuaka’s try at the death extinguished Ireland’s unlikely hopes of progressing to the semi-finals later on Sunday afternoon.

They will now face Canada in the fifth place semi-final at 2.26pm.

