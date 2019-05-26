This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Courageous Ireland fall short at London 7s after narrow defeat to Fiji

Anthony Eddy’s side fell to a 33-24 defeat in Sunday’s quarter-final at Twickenham.

By Cian Roche Sunday 26 May 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,285 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4653733

IRELAND’S BID FOR London 7s glory may have come to an end this afternoon in Twickenham, but Anthony Eddy’s side will come away from the tournament with their heads held high after a 33-24 quarter-final defeat to Fiji.

IMG_6710 Ireland were narrowly beaten by Fiji this afternoon in Twickenham.

Coming off the back of a tremendous pool stage, which saw them win two of their three fixtures, Ireland entered today’s last-eight tie full of confidence.

Jordan Conroy starred during yesterday’s pool-ending game against Scotland but it was Mick McGrath, whose late score secured victory against England, who got the Boys in Green up and running this afternoon.

McGrath’s back-to-back tries in the opening three minutes saw Ireland race into an early 12-0 lead before the Meli Derenalagi dragged the Pacific Islanders back into the game.

Aminiasi Tuimaba nudged Fiji 14-12 ahead before Jerry Tuwai and Vilimoni Botitu scored in quick succession to establish a 16-point lead.

IMG_6744 McGrath touches down for Ireland.

As was a feature of Ireland’s entire London 7s campaign, Conroy and Ian Fitzpatrick scored late to set up a grandstand finish for the Irish. Despite the Billy Dardis’ late yellow card, Eddy’s side kept up the fight.

But with the game at 28-24 ticking into the final minute, substitute Asaeli Tuivuaka’s try at the death extinguished Ireland’s unlikely hopes of progressing to the semi-finals later on Sunday afternoon.

They will now face Canada in the fifth place semi-final at 2.26pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie