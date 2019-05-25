This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 25 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conroy untouchable as Ireland beat Scotland to set up quarter-final clash with Fiji

The Tullamore flyer scored a hat-trick to tip the balance after an even first half.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 25 May 2019, 6:44 PM
26 minutes ago 1,622 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4652310
file photo: Jordan Conroy.
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO
file photo: Jordan Conroy.
file photo: Jordan Conroy.
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO

A JORDAN CONROY hat-trick ensured Ireland powered to a 43-12 win over Scotland and into the quarter-final stage of the London 7s at Twickenham.

After beating England and losing to New Zealand earlier today, second place for Anthony Eddy’s men sends them into the last eight. A repeat of last year’s bronze would be an incredible feat, though, as Olympic champions Fiji will be their quarter-final opponents tomorrow at 12.04.

Scotland, perhaps deflated from a dramatic last-gasp loss to England, found themselves behind in the first minute as Conroy showed his exception burst of speed to get outside a defender and beat him to the right corner of the try-line.

Ireland defended fiercely to deny Scotland a leveller and Harry McNulty picked up behind the breakdown and set Conroy clear. The Tullamore man wasn’t going to be caught before the try-line, but opted to shift down a gear and fling a pass inside for McNulty to dot down under the posts.

IMG_6091 Harry McNulty in action earlier today. Source: IRFU

The 12-0 advantage was whittled down to 12-7 by Max McFarland and by the halfway point it was deadlocked after Glenn Bryce powered into the corner.

Not to worry, while Conroy’s face showed the strain of sprints in his third match of the day, his legs continually out-paced defenders when Ireland’s attack worked him into one-on-one positions.

Conroy scored twice to put the match beyond Scotland and the win was capped by tries from Ian Fitzpatrick, Jack Kelly and Mick McGrath as Ireland ran in 31 unanswered second-half points.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie