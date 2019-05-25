Conroy untouchable as Ireland beat Scotland to set up quarter-final clash with Fiji

A JORDAN CONROY hat-trick ensured Ireland powered to a 43-12 win over Scotland and into the quarter-final stage of the London 7s at Twickenham.

After beating England and losing to New Zealand earlier today, second place for Anthony Eddy’s men sends them into the last eight. A repeat of last year’s bronze would be an incredible feat, though, as Olympic champions Fiji will be their quarter-final opponents tomorrow at 12.04.

Scotland, perhaps deflated from a dramatic last-gasp loss to England, found themselves behind in the first minute as Conroy showed his exception burst of speed to get outside a defender and beat him to the right corner of the try-line.

Ireland defended fiercely to deny Scotland a leveller and Harry McNulty picked up behind the breakdown and set Conroy clear. The Tullamore man wasn’t going to be caught before the try-line, but opted to shift down a gear and fling a pass inside for McNulty to dot down under the posts.

The 12-0 advantage was whittled down to 12-7 by Max McFarland and by the halfway point it was deadlocked after Glenn Bryce powered into the corner.

Not to worry, while Conroy’s face showed the strain of sprints in his third match of the day, his legs continually out-paced defenders when Ireland’s attack worked him into one-on-one positions.

Conroy scored twice to put the match beyond Scotland and the win was capped by tries from Ian Fitzpatrick, Jack Kelly and Mick McGrath as Ireland ran in 31 unanswered second-half points.

