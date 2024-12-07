Mixed fortunes for Irish 7s' sides in Cape Town's early morning games

IRELAND WOMEN ENJOYED a comfortable 34-5 win over Spain in this morning’s Sevens’ series in Cape Town.

Eve Higgins ran over a brace of early tries – with the extras – with Hannah Clarke also running over twice in the eighth and 13th minutes.

Megan Burns and Beibhinn Parson got in on the act too to set themselves up for the afternoon clash (2.04pm) against France.

Teams have been split into four pools of three, with the four group winners progressing straight through to the semi-finals. The second-placed teams will enter the 5th-8th place play-offs, with those in third fighting it out for the lower rankings from ninth to 12th.

For the men’s side, they were on the wrong end of a 36-7 defeat to South Africa.

Josh Costello got their sole consolation try, with a Tadhg Brophy consolation, in the ninth minute. The hosts had already ran over in the second, third, fourth, fifth, and eighth minutes through David Brits, Quewin Nortje and Impi Visser, before Mfundo Ndhlovu rounded off the scoring.

Ireland are back in action against Argentina at 1pm Irish time.