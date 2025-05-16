Leinster make 9 changes as Glasgow welcome Tuipulotu back

LEINSTER HAVE MADE nine changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s final regular-season round URC clash with Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

Hugo Keenan, Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Fintan Gunne, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, RG Snyman, James Ryan, and Scott Penny all come into the team for the game in Dublin.

Jack Conan captains Leinster again tomorrow, with Ryan set for his first Leinster start since January in the second row.

Leinster have already secured top spot in the URC table but will be keen to end the regular season on a high ahead of the quarter-finals in two weekends.

Meanwhile, third-placed Glasgow have welcomed Lions centre Sione Tuipulotu back to their midfield for what will be the Scotland international’s first appearance of any kind since January.

Tuipulotu has been sidelined with a pectoral injury but makes his long-awaited comeback alongside Huw Jones, who has also been selected in Andy Farrell’s Lions squad.

Second row Scott Cummings, another picked for the Lions tour this summer, shifts to the Glasgow bench but tighthead prop Zander Fagerson remains sidelined due to injury.

Hooker Seb Stephen will make his Glasgow debut in their starting XV.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. RG Snyman

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jack Boyle

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Jamie Osborne

Glasgow:

15. Kyle Rowe

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Kyle Steyn (captain)

10. Adam Hastings

9. Ben Afshar

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Seb Stephen

3. Fin Richardson

4. Jare Oguntibeju

5. Alex Samuel

6. Macenzzie Duncan

7. Rory Darge

8. Euan Ferrie

Replacements:

16. Gregor Hiddleston

17. Nathan McBeth

18. Murphy Walker

19. JP du Preez

20. Scott Cummings

21. Stafford McDowall

22. George Horne

23. Tom Jordan

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].