Leinster make 9 changes as Glasgow welcome Tuipulotu back
LEINSTER HAVE MADE nine changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s final regular-season round URC clash with Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
Hugo Keenan, Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Fintan Gunne, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, RG Snyman, James Ryan, and Scott Penny all come into the team for the game in Dublin.
Jack Conan captains Leinster again tomorrow, with Ryan set for his first Leinster start since January in the second row.
Leinster have already secured top spot in the URC table but will be keen to end the regular season on a high ahead of the quarter-finals in two weekends.
Meanwhile, third-placed Glasgow have welcomed Lions centre Sione Tuipulotu back to their midfield for what will be the Scotland international’s first appearance of any kind since January.
Tuipulotu has been sidelined with a pectoral injury but makes his long-awaited comeback alongside Huw Jones, who has also been selected in Andy Farrell’s Lions squad.
Second row Scott Cummings, another picked for the Lions tour this summer, shifts to the Glasgow bench but tighthead prop Zander Fagerson remains sidelined due to injury.
Hooker Seb Stephen will make his Glasgow debut in their starting XV.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan (captain)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Jamie Osborne
Glasgow:
15. Kyle Rowe
14. Sebastian Cancelliere
13. Huw Jones
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. Kyle Steyn (captain)
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ben Afshar
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Seb Stephen
3. Fin Richardson
4. Jare Oguntibeju
5. Alex Samuel
6. Macenzzie Duncan
7. Rory Darge
8. Euan Ferrie
Replacements:
16. Gregor Hiddleston
17. Nathan McBeth
18. Murphy Walker
19. JP du Preez
20. Scott Cummings
21. Stafford McDowall
22. George Horne
23. Tom Jordan
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
