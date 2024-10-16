THE OWNERSHIP OF the Ireland number 10 jersey was up for discussion between Gavan Casey and James Tracy on Wednesday’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“One of the aspects of the Leinster-Munster game which we didn’t really get into on Monday’s podcast was the idea of this being a battle of potential Irish 10s, or the incumbent 10 vs the back-up 10, for the time being,” Casey said.

“To be honest, watching the game live it didn’t really feel like that narrative fit the match just because of the game’s script where one team was chasing, and one team was in complete control. That affects what both 10s are doing.”

Tracy added: “From the point of view of Ciarán Frawley, I think he had another great game and for me he’s now slowly cementing himself as a 10 for Leinster. I had said that he needed to back his form up in blue and he has done that in two consecutive games with very good performances.”

In terms of the context of Ireland, he was going to have to be head and shoulders above Jack Crowley, and I don’t think he was.

“He did kick-start the third try with a lovely counter attack but he missed a kick off of the tee that I’m sure he’d be disappointed with in the first half.

“So, for me he’s going to have to be flawless, especially when he’s on the field against Jack Crowley, to be able to bunny hop him for Ireland.

“I thought Crowley was good, but again he was playing for a team that was on the back foot for the majority of the game so it’s going to be hard to really stand out. He’ll always try stuff; that little chip over the top almost worked out for him.

“Was he head and shoulders above Frawley? No. I think Frawley was slightly better than him on the day but in the context of the teams that they had around them, there wouldn’t have been a shift in who is first choice and second choice for Ireland.

I still think Crowley is the man for Ireland, but I would say that in a Leinster context, Frawley has come away from this game being the shirt holder going forwards, for the next few games.

“It’s worth mentioning that Crowley has a lot more mileage on the clock at 10, so for Frawley to pass him out he’s going to have to play at least a full season regularly at 10 if he wants to grab that starting Irish spot.

“That would also have to coincide with being head and shoulders above Crowley. In fairness to Crowley, every time he’s pulled on a green jersey, he has been phenomenal.

“So, there’s still a bit of a mountain to climb for Frawley, but he definitely took a step in the right direction over the weekend,” Tracy said.

