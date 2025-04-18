Brendan Rodgers defends Adam Idah over leaked video - 'Sadly, it’s the way of the world'

BRENDAN RODGERS HAS defended Adam Idah after a video appearing to show the Celtic and Republic of Ireland striker getting sick in a taxi was shared online.

The Hoops manager confirmed that Idah phoned him on Thursday to explain the situation ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone.

Idah and Rodgers had another conversation this morning, and the Celtic boss said he was satisfied with the situation after the player provided full context. The Celtic boss did

“There’s a sadness to it. He knows where I am in terms of the group, he knows where I’m at in terms of focus and mentality. This was on a day off. The sad thing for me is that a 24-year-old football player, who in his spare time can’t let his hair down without someone trying to film him,” Rodgers said.

“I think this is a challenge now for people in general, but in particular if you’re a young football player, you see it. I got the full story from him. I don’t have any doubt he’s a great young professional. Adam does absolutely everything to be the best player he can be.

“He has a nutritionist outside of the club. He does his extra work, I have absolutely no doubts about that. It’s just a shame that these things get pieced together and make it look a lot worse than what it is.

“He has to live with that. I’ve got no doubts on his mentality. He’s had an evening off on Wednesday. We were off Thursday. We’ve got plenty of time before the game on Sunday. I’m with Adam on that.”

Rodgers also turned the focus on those who leaked the video, believing their actions are part of the reason why footballers attempt to keep the public at arm’s length.

“I think in the modern society, and especially these young guys, they have to be guarded,” he said. “Sadly, it’s the way of the world. People will maybe go to sign an autograph or do a video and then some clown comes in and says something else in the video.

“Then people wonder, why will players not do a video? Why won’t they sign? Why do they drive past? Because you try to expose them.

“So why do they take the risk then? Will they just drive past or just don’t bother? Which is a sad thing because kids want their things signed and whatever else.

“It’s where we are. We just have to live with that.”