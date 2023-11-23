Shortlists revealed for Ireland rugby men's and women's player of the year awards

JOHNNY SEXTON IS one of four Leinster players nominated for the 2023 Guinness Rugby Writers Men’s Player of the Year award, along with Bundee Aki, a nominee for the World Rugby equivalent this year.

Sexton, Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter are the nominees from Champions Cup finalists Leinster, with Connacht’s Aki completing the shortlist for the award.

Ireland’s World Cup exit at the quarter-final stage in October brought the curtain down on Sexton’s glittering playing career, while earlier in the season he had captained Ireland in March when they completed the Six Nations Grand Slam with their 29-16 victory over England.

The women’s award nominees are Sam Monaghan, Nichola Fryday, Neve Jones, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, and Aoife Dalton, who topped their season by winning the inaugural WXV3 tournament in Dubai last October.

Nominees have also been announced today for the Team of the Year, the Men’s 7′s award and the Women’s award.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

2023 Guinness Rugby Writers Award Nominees

- Men’s Player of the Year

Bundee Aki

Caelan Doris

Hugo Keenan

Johnny Sexton

Andrew Porter

- Women’s Player of the Year

Sam Monaghan

Nichola Fryday

Neve Jones

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Aoife Dalton

- Dave Guiney Team of the Year

Ireland senior men’s XV

Munster men’s XV

Ireland U20s

Ireland women’s 7s

Ireland men’s 7s

- Men’s 7’s Player of the Year

Mark Roche

Harry McNulty

Jack Kelly

- Women’s 7’s Player of the Year