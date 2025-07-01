Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland coach Paul O'Connell. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeOn the box

Virgin Media confirms live coverage of Ireland summer tour

Games with Georgia and Portugal will be broadcast.
1.35pm, 1 Jul 2025
8

VIRGIN MEDIA WILL broadcast exclusive live coverage of Ireland’s games this summer.

With head coach Andy Farrell on duty with the Lions, Paul O’Connell is stepping up to take charge for the Tests against Georgia and Portugal over the next two weeks.

Coverage of the first meeting in Georgia on Saturday begins on Virgin One at 5.30pm, with a 6.30pm start on the same channel the following week for the clash with Portugal.

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie