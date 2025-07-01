The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Virgin Media confirms live coverage of Ireland summer tour
VIRGIN MEDIA WILL broadcast exclusive live coverage of Ireland’s games this summer.
With head coach Andy Farrell on duty with the Lions, Paul O’Connell is stepping up to take charge for the Tests against Georgia and Portugal over the next two weeks.
Coverage of the first meeting in Georgia on Saturday begins on Virgin One at 5.30pm, with a 6.30pm start on the same channel the following week for the clash with Portugal.
