Farrell expected to make minimal changes for Ireland's clash with Scotland

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is expected to make minimal changes to his matchday 23 for Saturday’s pivotal final Pool B clash with Scotland at the World Cup [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

With Ireland currently on a run of 16 consecutive wins and having had a rest weekend after their victory against South Africa two weekends ago, it seems likely that Farrell will resist any temptation to rotate or mix things up.

Indeed, there may only be one change to Ireland’s starting XV, with hooker Dan Sheehan pushing for the starting slot after coming off the bench on his return from injury against the Springboks. Sheehan could swap places with Rónan Kelleher.

Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Farrell sticks with his winning selection formula, with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong set to continue as the starting props.

Second row James Ryan has been dealing with a hand/wrist knock that he suffered against the Springboks but Ireland have been hopeful their lineout leader will be fit for this weekend. If there is any late concern, the highly experienced Iain Henderson would likely slot in beside Tadhg Beirne.

Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris are in fine form as Ireland’s back row trio and they could be backed up by Jack Conan from the Irish bench. Conan has missed the opening three games of this World Cup with a foot injury but could return to the matchday 23 this weekend.

Jamison Gibson-Park is the established first-choice scrum-half, even if Conor Murray is in strong form, while Johnny Sexton will captain the team from out-half once again.

With Robbie Henshaw having picked up an injury, any possible temptation to change the midfield has been ruled out. In reality, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose’s superb form means they deserve to start again as the centre pairing.

Similarly, the back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan is well established and crucial to Ireland’s game plan.

There is an interesting call for Ireland boss Farrell to confirm on the bench with Henshaw expected to miss out in the number 23 shirt due to his injury.

Farrell is set to choose from centre Stuart McCloskey, wing Keith Earls, or the versatile Jimmy O’Brien in that slot against the Scots. McCloskey and O’Brien have yet to make an appearance in this World Cup.

A win for Ireland would guarantee them top spot in Pool B, as would a draw or two losing bonus points. A defeat without a losing bonus point would see Ireland knocked out of the World Cup, while there are other permutations.

Farrell is due to name his matchday 23 in Paris at 2pm Irish time tomorrow.