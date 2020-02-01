Quartet of injuries leave a sting after Ireland win

Doris walked off after his suspected concussion looked in good spirits post-match.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell will have four big injury concerns on his hands as he tries to turn his squad around to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Farrell’s era in charge of Ireland began with a scrappy 19-12 win over Scotland.

Caelan Doris was mere minutes into his debut when he suffered a heavy blow to the head and failed his HIA after lying in obvious difficulty on the turf.

Dave Kilcoyne also suffered a suspected concussion minutes after his introduction in the second half. Both men will go through the return to play protocols with team medics in the the week ahead.

Garry Ringrose was withdrawn with a hand injury during the half-time interval while Tadhg Furlong had to limp off in the closing minutes.

