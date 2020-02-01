This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quartet of injuries leave a sting after Ireland win

Andy Farrell may be forced to change tack against Wales next weekend.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 5,877 Views 9 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell will have four big injury concerns on his hands as he tries to turn his squad around to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Farrell’s era in charge of Ireland began with a scrappy 19-12 win over Scotland.

Caelan Doris was mere minutes into his debut when he suffered a heavy blow to the head and failed his HIA after lying in obvious difficulty on the turf.

Dave Kilcoyne also suffered a suspected concussion minutes after his introduction in the second half. Both men will go through the return to play protocols with team medics in the the week ahead.

Garry Ringrose was withdrawn with a hand injury during the half-time interval while Tadhg Furlong had to limp off in the closing minutes.

More to follow.

