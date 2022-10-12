Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland squad apologise for any offence caused by song in World Cup play-off celebrations

Ireland qualified for the World Cup with last night’s 1-0 win over Scotland.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 18,214 Views 5 Comments
Ireland manager Vera Pauw has apologised on behalf of their squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland manager Vera Pauw has apologised on behalf of their squad.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw has apologised on behalf of their squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE apologised for any offence caused by a song sung in the Ireland dressing-room after last night’s World Cup qualifying play-off win over Scotland.

In a statement released this morning, Ireland manager Vera Pauw has said the squad apologise to anyone offended by the ‘content of the post-match celebrations’.

Footage on social media emerged showing some players appearing to be singing Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones, which includes the lines ‘Ooh ah, up the Ra.’

Pauw also added that a review will take place with the players to ‘remind them of their responsibilities’ in this regard.

Ireland’s 1-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow saw them book a place in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The statement in full reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

“Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

