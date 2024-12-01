Ireland finish down the table at Dubai SVNS after contrasting results to USA

THE IRELAND MEN’S and Women’s Sevens teams opened their respective seasons with 11th and sixth-place finishes at Dubai SVNS.

They suffered contrasting results to USA in their final games: James Topping’s men defeated the Americans 19-12 in their 11th place play-off, while their female counterparts were on the losing side of a 17-7 5th place play-off.

Topping’s side lost all three of their pool matches to Great Britain, Uruguay and Argentina on Saturday, before falling to a 21-7 defeat to Kenya in their ninth place semi-final.

They trailed 14-7 at half time; Kevin Wekesa bagging the early Kenyan try before Jordan Conroy responded and Ed Kelly converted. Denis Abukuse and Benson Adoyo crossed in the second period, with Nygel Pettersab Amaitsa converting all three Kenya scores.

Ireland went on to beat USA at the death for their first win of the tournament. It was 5-5 at half time after tries from Darell Williams and James Dillon. Kelly moved Ireland in front on the restart, adding the extras himself, before David Still and Pita Vi hit back.

Josh Kenny scored Ireland’s winner, with Tadhg Brophy sealing victory from the tee.

Stacey Flood in action for Ireland this weekend. Martin Siras Lima / INPHO Martin Siras Lima / INPHO / INPHO

The Irish women, meanwhile, set-up a quarter-final clash with New Zealand after pool wins over Fiji and China on Saturday. But there, they suffered their second defeat of the weekend after previously falling short to Australia.

It finished 33-12, Allan Temple-Jones’ side having trailed 21-7 at half time.

Kelsey Teneti and Jorja Miller got New Zealand off the mark, before Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe went one better after scoring her 200th Sevens series try yesterday. That effort was converted by Stacey Flood as Ireland looked to gain a foothold, but further tries from Miller, Mahina Paul and Katelyn Vahaakolo ensured New Zealand stayed in the driving seat.

Ireland had the last say through Eve Higgins, but her effort went unconverted, while Risi Pouri Lane backed up four of New Zealand’s five tries.

In the 5th place play-off, Ireland were 10-0 down at the break after tries from Kaylen Thomas and Ariana Ramsey. The challenge didn’t get any easier as Nia Toliver crossed on the restart, and Kayla Canett converted.

Beibhinn Parsons’ late try was but a consolation, with Flood on target from the tee.

The new Sevens season continues in Cape Town next weekend.